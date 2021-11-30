STEVENSVILLE — Rumors of Tinseltown affairs drove Dorothy Mitchum, wife of the great actor Robert Mitchum, up the wall and out to the Eastern Shore.
The slick performer, already known iconically by the late ’50s for films like “Night of the Hunter,” “Story of G.I. Joe,” and “Out of the Past,” was romantically linked to almost every leading lady he shared a marquee with. The names splashed across tabloids and spat about in gossip included Lucille Ball, Shirley MacLaine, and the ever-scandalous Marilyn Monroe.
According to the Saturday Evening Post, the Mitchum family’s decision to move was brought about by “the frenetic over-stimulation of Hollywood,” though Dorothy’s choice to separate her husband and his starlets by an entire continent can be interpreted as being much simpler than that.
That being said, while the move may not have been his idea, it didn’t take long for the actor, who met his wife in Camden, Delaware, and had once escaped a chain gang in the South by hitchhiking to Baltimore, to feel enchanted once again by the East Coast.
Touring the Belmont Farm, a quiet, 280-acre estate in Talbot County overlooking the Choptank River, Mitchum asked the real estate agent what the locals got up to “in these parts.” The salesman could barely spit out the answer – crabbing and drinking – before tumbling over in his own drunken stupor.
“This is it!” Robert Mitchum later told his biographer. “We’ll dig in here!”
Tucked inside Brent Lewis’ “Stardust by the Bushel,” this jealous, humorous story of the Hollywood Mitchums arrival in Maryland is just one in a series of meticulously researched and entertaining anecdotes dedicated to the Eastern Shore and, well, entertainment.
“I think that this area has always had a connection to creative people,” Lewis said in an interview at the Cult Classic Brewery, where a book signing event Thursday, Dec. 2, will launch his fourth publication. “Creativity runs deep here on the Shore.”
His book, a 400-plus page assembly of biographies, behind-the-scenes mementos and production histories, proves that point. Practically since the birth of the motion picture, the Delmarva and Eastern Shore areas have attracted or hosted a cavalcade of celebrity figures. When Lewis first pitched the book to Secant Publishing, an independent publisher based in Salisbury, he pictured it as a dedication to all the icons who’ve graced the region.
But rifling through the troves of names — athletes, politicians, actors, writers — affiliated with the shore, Lewis decided to narrow his focus to what he knew best: film.
“I never thought of the book as being a comprehensive or chronological history of filmmaking on the Eastern Shore,” Lewis said. “It’s more a collection of essays. You can read it from front to back, or you can pop around and read the chapters that interest you the most.”
When asked what about the fusion between his hometown and the limelight appealed to him as a writer, the Kent Island native and now Centreville resident writer cited a quote he dug up in his research. Rowland Lee, director of the 1928 based on the Bay romance “The First Kiss,” remarked that the Hollywood juggernaut [stage set] can create the illusion of being anywhere in the world ... except for the Chesapeake Bay.
“I think there’s some truth to that,” Lewis said. “There is a certain atmosphere here on the Shore that can be captured on film. And we’ve got a long history of it, so I thought it was a topic that people might enjoy reading about.”
That history, though hardly overtaking the writer, demanded a lot. The final product ended up being more than twice the length he and his publisher had agreed upon. Going deeper and deeper “down the rabbit hole,” as the author put it, the subjects of his chapters were colliding into one another and creating that ever pleasant recall authority, proving that Hollywood may not be as big a town as it is thought to be.
The effervescent Barbara Stanwyck, for instance, who Lewis never thought was relevant to the Eastern Shore, popped up three times in his book in three different contexts. And Berlin baby Linda Harrison, for instance, the starlet of the original “Planet of the Apes” movie, once waited on Robert Mitchum at Phillips Crab House in Ocean City. When the two bumped into each other in California and Mitchum didn’t remember, the self-described lousy waitress was relieved.
“I’m always surprised at the connections,” Lewis said. “And it’s funny. People have all these weird ideas about Hollywood, but it’s really a working, company town.”
Oddly enough, the pandemic, which Lewis said derailed his entire research plan, also played a role in the extended product. With everyone in the world all but chained to their homes — and especially the entertainment industry, which is still chugging out pieces of the 2020 box office slate — the writer had access to first-hand figures who could corroborate and even check his work.
Lewis even became chummy with some of them. His phone calls with the “Planet of the Apes” actress left Lewis’ wife calling Harrison his girlfriend. And the author fondly remembered sitting in a golf cart with Billy Bankhead as the Kent County native spoke about his aunt, the rambunctiously outspoken actress Tallulah Bankhead, who is buried in Chestertown.
Lewis also said he was pleased by his interactions with Petrine Mitchum, Robert’s daughter who, out of the actor’s three children, was the authority on the family’s time on the Eastern Shore. When Lewis asked the daughter to check over the Mitchum chapter, she was resistant, he recalled, afraid that another account of her father’s life would be overly kind and heroic — “whitewashed,” Lewis called it.
The author eventually got Petrine’s help, once the daughter realized Lewis had written almost as much about her mother as he did her celebrity father.
“Let’s face it, on the Shore, we don’t always let the truth get in the way of a good story,” Lewis said. “But those people’s trust mattered to me. I felt like I was on the right track.”
Brent Lewis’ “Stardust by the Bushel” will launch with a book signing event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Cult Classic Brewery in Stevensville.
