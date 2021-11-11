CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Skeet and Gun Club celebrated its long-time president and member, the late Doug Foxwell, with a memorial shoot on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the club’s facility in Cambridge.
Club President Tinsley Meekins and other members of the Cambridge club’s board of directors welcomed the shooters and talked about past competitions and scores, gun selections, gun clubs and the scarcity and inflated prices of shells in the market.
Club Treasurer Tim Sharp stood at the club counter collecting cash and registering the 70 shooters to this first-ever event.
The Salisbury Club was represented by a large number of shooters wearing their club t-shirts and eager to show their marksmanship skills. The Cambridge Gun Club shooters also bought newly printed club t-shirts put on sale that morning and wore them on the range. The shoot consisted of Skeet, Wobble Trap and 22 Rifle shooting.
The pressure to compete and obtain a high score was intense, but the intent of the event, Meekins said, “was to have fun and enjoy the shoot and the beautiful sunny day.”
The 70 shooters ranged in age from a 13-year-old, sharp-shooting teenager to an 88-year-old man still eager to compete. Many volunteers were on hand to provide assistance, especially in keeping and tabulating scores. Shooters appreciated the well-organized event.
Burt Devonald, a member of the Salisbury club, won the Skeet contest with a score of 50 out of 50. In Trap, Keith Jones of Washington, D.C., and Taylors Island, a member of the Cambridge Gun Club, shot 48 out of 50. Glen Biddle won the rifle shoot. All winners received prizes for their shooting skills.
After the first round of competition, shooters, wives and guests were asked to assemble around the flag pole where gun club board member Dennis Cowell thanked the participants for their presence on behalf of the Cambridge Skeet and Gun Club.
Kate Bradshaw, Foxwell’s granddaughter, read a moving appreciation of the honoree written by her grandmother, Joan Foxwell.
A successful businessman, Foxwell also was a devoted family man, an avid hunter, fisherman, all-around outdoorsman in addition to being a member of the Cambridge Gun Club. He passed away in April.
Tom Bradshaw, Foxwell’s son-in-law, spoke of his late father-in-law’s leadership skills, his devotion to family and his dedication to the development and advancement of the gun club as its long-time past president.
After the speeches, the crowd was invited to a tasty lunch, prepared and donated by the Foxwell family.
The lunch choices reflected Foxwell’s favorite buffet offerings (he was known by the nickname “Buffet Bob”): crab dip, oyster casserole, meat balls, pulled pork, fried chicken, baked beans, mac and cheese, green beans, potato salad and rolls. Dessert consisted of a vanilla and chocolate sheet cake, featuring an edible picture of Foxwell.
The club is considering making the memorial shoot an annual event, not only to honor Foxwell but also perhaps as a fund-raiser and to bring shooting enthusiasts together in the spirit of friendship.
