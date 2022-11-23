RIDGELY — On Sept. 17, nine skydivers, age 40 and over, established four Maryland state skydiving records on the same day at Skydive Chesapeake in Ridgely. The new Maryland state records are:
• The largest skydive formation in Maryland (United States Parachute Association-pending)
• The largest Parachutists Over Phorty skydive formation in Maryland
• The largest Skydivers Over Sixty skydive formation in Maryland
• The largest Jumpers Over Seventy skydive formation in Maryland
The record setting began with three skydivers, age 70 and older, boarding the plane with the videographer and successfully establishing the first Maryland state POPS, SOS and JOS records.
On the next attempt they added the skydivers over 40 to make a nine-way formation and succeeded in breaking the first POPS record that was established earlier that day and setting the first Maryland state United States Parachute Association record, which is pending final verification.
The skydivers were Pete Baer, Butch Chelton, Scott Gillis (videographer), Kevin Grishkot, Stan Kay, Jason Krumholz, Mike Lipinski, James Shorter, Rob Yeadt, and Ben Wong. The records are recognized and recorded by the USPA, POPS, SOS and JOS.
All Maryland state records were unclaimed until the skydivers established these formation skydiving records. Other Maryland state records are still unclaimed, and these skydivers have their eyes set on establishing them.
The skydivers thanked Skydive Chesapeake’s owner and staff for supporting their historical effort, Gillis for videoing the event, the USPA judge and USA POPS Top POP (aka Guido).
These skydivers encourage and look forward to supporting efforts to make and/or break future Maryland state records, they said.
