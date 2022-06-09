EASTON — A Maryland State Police trooper killed in the line of duty 43 years ago was remembered on Wednesday in Easton.
The ceremony at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church honored Tfc. William P. Mills, who was shot and killed while investigating a domestic complaint between two neighbors in Brookview, a small town in Dorchester County.
The ceremony was attended by loved ones and law enforcement, including current and former MSP troopers.
MSP commander Col. Jerry Jones recalled the fateful afternoon of Friday, June 8, 1979, when Mills answered his last call.
The trooper was shot in the chest with a .38 caliber handgun and knocked down. Mills attempted to draw his weapon when he was shot in the chest with a rifle.
Jones said Mills, with nine years experience, was “considered a seasoned veteran.”
“As too ofter occurs in the law enforcement profession, being a seasoned veteran does not make you invincible,” said Jones.
The colonel said that after Mills arrived, he got out of his car and was immediately ambushed and shot in the chest. Mills attempted to draw his revolver to return fire, but was shot again.
The man who shot him also shot and killed the neighbor he had been arguing with.
A neighbor, himself a volunteer firefighter, used the police car’s radio to call for help.
A police helicopter flew Mills to the hospital in Salisbury, but he died shortly thereafter, less than 90 minutes after he was dispatched to the call, said Jones.
Mills was 32 when he was killed, and he was survived by a wife and two children.
“Time does move on, days become years and years become decades,” said Jones. “But for the families of our fallen heroes, the passage of time brings little solace. In fact, it ofter deepens the thoughts of what could have been. It intensifies the pain and sense of loss.”
“This is why today is so important,” Jones continued. “It is rightful to remember our fallen, to remember the lives they lived and the love of their families, friends and fellow troopers.”
“We are a department that prides ourselves on our traditions; this is our most important tradition,” he said.
“Tfc. Mills never hesitated answering that call for help on that afternoon 43 years ago today,” Jones said of Mills exemplifying responding to assistance those in danger and distress.
Memories of Mills were shared by former troopers who worked with him. One man shared his memories of training as a cadet on ride alongs with Mills. He said Mills was a patient teacher and always interesting. “He liked to get into things,” the man said. “He made sure everything was a training model for a cadet.”
Former trooper Glen Payne remembered growing up with Mills in East New Market, and later working with Mills patrolling Dorchester County.
Retired trooper Ralph Lewis shared a humorous story about hunting with Mills and other troopers, when Mills downed two geese with one shot.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
