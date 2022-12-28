DENTON — The Honorable Heather L. Price, Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Caroline County, has announced the appointment of Sloane R. Franklin as ad interim State’s Attorney for Caroline County. He was officially sworn in on Nov. 10.
Franklin’s appointment fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Joseph Riley, following his appointment as Judge of the District Court for Caroline County.
Prior to his appointment, Franklin had 24 years’ experience in private practice as a trial lawyer representing clients in cases in criminal and civil matters before the District, Circuit and Federal Courts of Maryland. Franklin’s appointment was effective Nov. 10, 2022 and will continue until the next general election.
“I am humbled by the trust placed in me to take the helm at the Office of the State’s Attorney. I am grateful to Judge Price for the opportunity to serve and protect the citizens of Caroline County by dispensing justice fairly, competently, and without bias. I look forward to growing this office into an example regarded by others throughout the state as a standard to strive for,” Franklin said in a statement.
Price said in a statement she believes the appointment of Franklin is a good fit for the criminal justice system and the people of Caroline County, and he was highly recommended by numerous judges, attorneys and community leaders.
“I believe Mr. Franklin has a strong work ethic, intellect, common sense, a love of Caroline County and excellent temperament. I believe that the public, law enforcement, partner agencies, attorneys, and the courts will have a positive working relationship with him,” Price said.
Franklin is married and lives with his wife, Lauren, and children in Caroline County.
