CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge Police Department police dog recently placed first in a competition at a regional training event.
K-9 Aria and her partner, PFC Logan Rippons, won the event at a training in Ocean City provided by the Throwaway Dog Project, an organization that donates police dogs to departments with limited budgets.
The second annual conference is a two-day training that puts K-9s and handlers in different scenarios, “to build the teamwork between you and your dog,” Rippons said. One scenario included seven different decoy subjects intended to confuse the dogs.
Aria is a 3-year-old Belgian malinois who as been with CPD for two years. She originally came from Poland and was trained by Delmarva K-9.
Aria is trained to search for narcotics including MDMA, heroin, crack and cocaine. Rippons said in her two years of service Aria has conducted more than 200 scans that lead to about 30 seizures. Aria is also trained in apprehension, perimeter security and officer protection, and she is a member of the SWAT team because of her ability to do apprehension work.
Rippons issues commands to Aria in multiple languages, the mixture of Dutch, German and English being intended in part to stymie any other people attempting to give her commands, although Rippons said her attention is always locked on him.
“She doesn’t really care about anybody’s commands other than mine,” he said.
Rippons has been with the agency for five years. “I’ve always wanted to be a cop,” said Rippons, “I was born and raised in Cambridge, and one thing I always wanted to do was protect the citizens of Cambridge.”
Rippons said he pursued a position in the K-9 division from the start of his career as an officer.
“I love dogs,” he said.
Rippons has run hunting parties with hunting dogs since he was 16, and he currently works part-time using dogs with hunters who are guests of Patriot Point, a nonprofit retreat for wounded veterans located in Taylors Island.
He remembers talking during his initial CPD interview about his goal of working with K-9s.
Rippons and Aria teamed up April 29, 2020, and they went through a 200-hour training course together at Delmarva K-9, and the tandem complete 16 hours of training a month with multiple law enforcement agencies in the area. Rippons estimates the two train together an additional 16 to 20 hours a month.
Rippons recalled a recent instance where a suspect fled the scene of a double stabbing and went into an abandoned house nearby. Officers surrounded the house, and Aria was sent in to do a building search. Aria located the suspect in a room with the door closed, and she alerted officers with barking. Rippons said Aria “popped the door open,” and he immediately recalled her after the suspect raised his hands to be taken into custody with no resistance.
“She levels the playing field,” Rippons said of circumstances where officers might be outnumbered or otherwise in danger, “She’s always there.”
During a session at one of the training locations they use, Rippons put Aria through her paces, giving her a variety of commands and throwing a ball for her to retrieve.
During one of the throws, Rippons clocked Aria with his radar gun at 31 mph, impressive for straight line speed over uneven terrain, and not a sufficient reflection of her short burst quickness when in pursuit of her training ball when it slips out of her month.
“People thought she was too small,” Rippons said of the small-framed working dog, a potential flaw overcome by intelligence, attitude, lightning quickness and high top-end speed.
Aria’s feelings about Rippons are clear. She can barely spare a quick glance at anyone else, and she stays totally keyed in to his commands. His feelings about her are clear too, implicit trust in her and her ability to do her job.
“As long as she’s with me, I know I’ll come home safe,” Rippons said.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
