The St. Michaels Community Center is surveying the local community through July to help shape its future programs and services, with St. Michaels and Bay Hundred area residents encouraged to take the online survey at www.stmichaelscc.org. The nonprofit recently announced its first-ever capital campaign supporting the adaptive redesign of its building, shown here, with architectural renderings and more at www.stmichaelscc.org/future.
ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Community Center is seeking input from residents from Royal Oak to Tilghman Island to help shape the future of the nonprofit’s programs and services, with the survey available online through July at www.stmichaelscc.org.
“This feedback can go a long way in helping the St. Michaels Community Center expand our programs in the direction that best serves our community’s needs,” said SMCC Executive Director Patrick Rofe.
A paper version of the survey is also available at SMCC and the Treasure Cove Thrift Shop.
The Community Center announced in May its first-ever capital campaign to renew, rebuild, and revitalize its aged building in the Town’s Historic District. The renovation will allow the Community Center to double the number of children and adults served by the nonprofit’s programs and services.
The nonprofit continues to provide groceries and meals to those in need during select hours on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays along with youth, senior, and adult programs throughout the year.
Donations to the St. Michaels Community Center’s annual fund and proceeds from its Treasure Cove Thrift Shop, located on Railroad Ave. in St. Michaels, help the nonprofit provide year-round programs, services, and community events for people in St. Michaels and from throughout Maryland’s Bay Hundred area. The nonprofit also recently announced its first-ever capital campaign supporting the adaptive redesign of its building, with more architectural renderings and more at www.stmichaelscc.org/future.
