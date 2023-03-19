BALTIMORE — On Saturday, March 4, Betsy Babylon, Music teacher at Sudlersville Middle School, along with Principal Rob Watkins, were honored at the 2023 Maryland Music Educators Association’s Statewide Awards for Excellence at the MMEA annual conference at the Baltimore Convention Center.
Babylon was awarded MMEA 2023 Outstanding New Music Teacher of the Year, while Watkins was awarded 2023 Outstanding Music Administrator of the Year. Both were nominated by Michael Bell, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools Supervisor of Fine Arts. This is a first for Queen Anne’s County Public Schools to have both a teacher and an administrator recognized with statewide honors.
When nominating Watkins, Bell wrote about how the music programs at SMS have expanded and improved as a result of Watkins’ efforts as an administrator. Bell said that Watkins tapped into Babylon’s talents immediately upon hiring her, and also took it upon himself to create a thriving strings program with Babylon.
“While Rob (Watkins) has this incredible mathematical mindset, as a former QACPS Supervisor of Mathematics, nearly 60% of his entire school is enrolled in a Performing Arts class, which is remarkable,” said Bell. “He also was the driving force behind the new Strings program, and ensuring every student at SMS entering the Strings program was set up for success. I also know for a fact he keeps a guitar in his office, so he’s definitely a musician at heart, and he has a genuine love for his teachers, and all the kids at SMS. I’m so happy for him.”
As for Babylon, Bell said she’s one of the best music teachers he’s ever seen. “She has this magical ability to reach every student, no matter their ability level. Whether it’s the new Strings classes in 6th and 7th grade, our new Music and Theatre Arts courses, or directing the school’s Chorus — every student is better just for knowing her and being in her classes. She simply makes learning fun and is so deserving of this honor!”
Babylon holds degrees from Baldwin-Wallace Conservatory and Peabody Institute of Music, a Music Education degree from Penn State, and a Master’s in Special Education from the University of Kansas. All of this expertise led Babylon to where she is today — at SMS, doing what she loves — teaching music.
Prior to being hired as a new music teacher in Sudlersville, her journey on the Eastern Shore began teaching a diverse group of learners specializing in multi-sensory learning at Radcliffe Creek School in Chestertown. Bell believes this experience has helped prepare her for being an empathetic music teacher who is able to tap into any child’s abilities.
Babylon said she enjoys playing the piano, the viola, and has three adorable children.
“She’s got an incredible backstory, which everyone can learn about in a recent post-MMEA Awards Episode 3 of ‘ArtScene – the Podcast’, which drops at the end of March at https://anchor.fm/artscene and on Spotify. You don’t want to miss it,” Bell said.
To see the incredible new Strings program at SMS in action, along with a skit from the new QACPS Music and Theatre Arts class at SMS, check out the recent North County tour SMS put on this winter, performing for Sudlersville Elementary and Church Hill Elementary. Highlights are on the QACPS YouTube Channel at: https://youtu.be/L3p7scT35iw.
To view the 2023 MMEA Awards Highlights in Baltimore from March 4, visit: https://youtu.be/R54Ka3ask1c.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.