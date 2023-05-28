Dr. Hilliard Gardner of Denton, dressed in his veterinary gown, proudly displays at photo his late brother, U.S. Army 1st Lt. John W. Bailey’s and the Florence, Italy Military Cemetery, where he is interred. Bailey died from a Nazi snipper’s bullet during World War II. Later, Gardner also served in the U.S. Army in the Veternary Corps from 1962-69.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
First Lt. John Bailey is buried in a military cemetery in Italy, where he was killed during World War II.
DENTON — U.S. Army 1st Lt. John W. Bailey was born during the Great Depression, the product of a white man’s sexual assault of an African American woman. His mother Annie Powell of Matthewstown gave birth to the child, even though the father didn’t want to acknowledge the baby was his. Powell later married, and raised a family of 11 children, including John Bailey and his youngest brother Hilliard Gardner, renowned doctor of veterinary medicine and owner of Tuckahoe Animal Clinic outside of Denton.
Gardner was only 6 years old when Bailey was killed by a Nazi snipper’s bullet on April 5, 1945, in Italy during World War II. Bailey was part of the 370th Infantry, 92nd Division “Buffalo Soldier.” Gardner said he doesn’t remember much about his older brother, but he does honor him everyday, with a very large, prominent photograph of Bailey mounted on the wall inside his home. The photo shows Bailey dressed in his U.S. Army uniform upon graduation from officer training school.
John Bailey was posthumously awarded the Silver Star, the Bronze Star and a Purple Heart by the U.S. Army.
Gardner followed in his brother’s footsteps in joining the military. He is an Army veteran too. He served from 1962-1969, stationed in Texas, Illinois and California. His specialty was training and caring for military guard dogs in the Army Veterinary Corps. He achieved the rank of captain while in the Army. It was just a step along the way to his earning his degrees from University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Tuskegee University Veterinary School before returning home to care for people’s other family members — their beloved pets. As a veterinarian, he has glowing reviews of admiration.
One of his clients, Dan Covington of Centreville, said, “I have tremendous admiration and respect for Dr. Gardner. He became a successful veterinarian during the 1960s and ‘70s, which was not easy to do, especially on the Eastern Shore for an African American. But look at his reviews, people clearly love him for his service. And knowing the story about his brother giving his life overseas defending our nation during WWII.”
Former Star Democrat editor Barbara Sauers is also a client of Gardner’s. She said, “I think he’s done a lot to improve relationships between the races of people for the work he does in his veterinary service. It shows!”
Bailey’s body was never brought home. He is interred in one of numerous U.S. military cemeteries, this one near Florence, Italy, where he died. Gardner has never visited that cemetery, but his late niece, John Bailey’s only daughter, did visit it before her death, and reported to the family how well kept the cemetery is. She brought home pictures of the grave marker with her father’s name on it.
John Bailey was raised on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. His family still remembers his sacrifice and honors his memory.
John 15:13 states “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends” — even those “friends” they did not know personally.
On Memorial Day, we remember those, like Bailey, who made the ultimate sacrifice.
