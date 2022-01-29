EASTON — Easton Police declared a Snow Emergency for the town shortly before midnight Friday, Jan. 28.
During a Snow Emergency, no parking is permitted in any metered parking space or in any location designated by “No Parking During Snow Emergency” signs. If any motor vehicle is parked at such a location at the time a Snow Emergency is declared, its owner or operator must remove the vehicle from its location as quickly as possible under the circumstances.
The following snow emergency routes are designated for purposes of a Snow Emergency:
All of Washington Street: North Easton Parkway to Lee Terrace
Dover Street: Higgins Street to Municipal Lot beyond the District Court Building (West Side) West Street: Bay Street to Glenwood Avenue
Federal Street: Washington Street to West Street
Harrison Street: Goldsborough Street to South Lane
Goldsborough Street: Washington Street to Aurora Street
Idlewild Avenue: Aurora Street to Washington Street
Glenwood Avenue: North Side of Street Only from Washington Street to Easton Parkway
To help assure that all roadways are able to be treated:
∙ If you have a driveway; use it. This makes snow removal easier for public works personnel while also reduces the chances of damage to parked vehicles.
∙ While shoveling sidewalks and driveways, it is not permitted to shovel the snow back into any street or roadway, or town owned parking lot.
∙ Do not drive unless absolutely necessary.
Because road conditions may keep residents from leaving their homes, please check on your neighbors; especially seniors and those who may require special attention, police advised.
