FEDERALSBURG — On June 4, the 20th annual Delmarva Derby brought racers from 7 to 18 years old to the hill. Craftsmanship and precision brought out families to race their soap box cars at the Delmarva Soap Box Derby. They race for the glory of going to the World Championship Race in Akron, Ohio. Aside from all, that these roughly 20 kids are just having fun.
The first-place winners are Ella Abbott for the Stock Division and Owen Connolly for the Super Stock. They will be going to the Derby Downs Track in Akron, which is known as the gravity racing capital of the world. This final stage is known as the All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship Race.
The main sponsor is the Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company. In a letter from the Delmarva Derby director, Danny Phillips wrote, “Thousands of kids from across the USA and several foreign countries compete in local races each year with the winner of each local going to Akron.”
“I have learned a lot about dedication and attention to detail. You are being very precise when you are building the car. Every little inch matters. We need to get more kids involved. It was a great experience with my family and with my dad building the car and talking about strategies. Other kids can experience that with their parents,” said Danny’s son Josh Phillips. He is a past national champion. He was not racing Saturday, just helping get racers back up the hill.
Saleta Nichols, who will be a senior at Colonel Richardson next year, has grown up with the sport.
“We got better, learning new things. You know you meet people and learn new things. The layout of the track is more important than the car. I do not like potholes,” Nichols said.
The list of local sponsors who believe in the derby is impressive. This small town really comes out for this, from the Masons to the Ruritan Club to a local funeral home to the gigantic car dealer, Preston automotive. Between the Boy Scout tent making scrapple sandwiches, to race time keepers with their calculators to keep track of tiny fractions of time, this is a community effort. There was even a candidate for sheriff, Donnie Baker, who squeezed himself into a soap box car. He looked nervous at the top of the hill.
The derby has two white pickups driven by local fire department volunteers that do circles up and down the hill. Each round they pick up the racers and their soap box cars at the bottom of the hill. Even the trailer is tricked out with perfectly spaced bungee cords to tie to vehicles down.
There are perfectly rendered ladders to keep track of who is ahead by just tenths of a second. The race is also fastidious about swapping out two wheels after each race so no one gets a particularly fast set. And everybody gets at least two heats. If you lose the first race, you can go into the other ladder.
The soap boxes are weighed the night before and kept sequestered until race time the next morning in the local fire hall. The cars have to weigh an exact amount — there is no spitball monkey business allowed. Lock and key keeps the laws of physics as even and fair to each racer as possible. The towering golden trophies are on a racing-themed checkered table.
One dad was consoling a young racer who did not perform well. He said, "If you are having fun doing it, you can’t lose." She didn’t seem to be buying it.
They build and paint these soap boxes and take it pretty seriously come race time. But it is also a great family activity. Ideally each member of the family knows their role on the team so the kid can focus on avoiding hitting manhole covers and storm drain grills. The best racers find that elusive “line” that is fast but not straight.
9-year-old racer Hannah Isabel Hornby’s mom Angela Hornsby said, “Her pop-pop and granny helped her with it in their garage. She absolutely loved it. It’s a great thing. It gets the kids out here and gets them involved.”
Elliot Frasier has not had his own kids racing for a long time, but he still comes out to help by driving the trailer up and down the hill.
“My son has been out for a couple of years. So, now it is just the enjoyment of seeing these kids have a good time. I had one here in my truck who was texting somebody about winning,” Frasier said.
Peyton Atkins has a vision for driving a good line.
“I try to avoid the manhole covers and anything bumpy,” Atkins said.
All the measuring of the times is exact. They have exact ties occasionally.
“We have had .000s before. They have to run again and they have to go twice. It is double elimination. I have been doing this for 20 years. We had to skip one year for COVID. We get a lot of support from the community, the fire company, the town. Our kids raced when they were small. They got friendship and sportsmanship out of it. It is good family fun. I have been to Ohio several times. My daughter did win in Akron. We got the national championship. She got a scholarship, and her trophy is is the Federalsburg Museum,” said Sandy Smith.
Josh Phillips went to Akron as a winner in third grade.
“It is awesome. They treat you like you are a celebrity. They give a VIP pass to do stuff around the town. They put you in a parade through the city. We went to baseball games for free. I won a trophy for the National Championship, and it was 6 feet tall,” Phillips said.
That trophy was taller than he was at the time.
Past derby winners go all the way back to 1965 where Ronald Smith of Greensboro won. That went uninterrupted to 1973 with Johnny Vincent of Federalsburg winning. There was a hiatus until 2002 when David Michael Bowman won in the Stock category. Racers have been on the track ever since except for the COVID year of 2020.
The sound of wheels rumbling down the track grabs everyone’s attention. A blur of color streaks by — and they're off!
