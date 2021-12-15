In the spirit of service, Caroline County Department of Social Services staff donated 275 items for the Family Support Center in Denton. Items included food items, hygiene products and sanitizing items, coats, scarves, knit hats, gloves, baby bibs, books and crayons.
Teresa French, supervisor of the Family Support and Judy Centers in Denton, stands with Mark Cole, chair of the Caroline County Department of Social Services’ Community Outreach Team.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
DENTON — Through the governor’s “Just Serve” initiative, the Caroline County Department of Social Services’ Community Outreach Team organized a giving drive that took place from Sept. 11 to Oct. 11. This year, the Outreach Team collected 275 items through staff donations for the Family Support Center in Denton. Items included food items, hygiene products and sanitizing items. There were also several coats, scarves, knit hats, gloves, baby bibs, books and crayons.
The “Just Serve” initiative has shown major success in promoting volunteerism and improving neighborhoods and communities through this program, the department said in a news release. Locally, the initiative has encouraged staff to give in a spirit of service as they remember each anniversary of 9/11 by continuing the legacy of those who lost their lives by making a positive impact on the lives of Marylanders.
