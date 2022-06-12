CHESTERTOWN — Kent County took another step toward reckoning with its racist past May 14 with what is becoming an annual observance known as Justice Day.
The event, hosted by Sumner Hall’s James Taylor Justice Coalition, included prayer, poetry, dance, song and keynote addresses by Will Schwarz, president of the Maryland Lynching Memorial Project, David Fakunle, chair of the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and E. Gregory Wells, chief judge of the Court of Special Appeals and chair of the Maryland Judiciary’s Committee on Equal Justice.
The main feature was the collection of soil from the site where James Taylor, a 23-year-old Black man, was lynched in May 1892 by a mob of about 60 masked and armed individuals with an estimated 500 citizen onlookers.
Those who attended Justice Day were invited to participate in the soil collection, literally digging trowels into a small plot that had been prepared for the event. Four jars were filled and then solemnly carries across High Street to the parish hall of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, where the program continued.
Entrusted to carry one of the jars of soil was 11-year-old Paul Tue IV, who had an integral role in the soil collection along with his father Paul III.
“Collecting the soil with my son and the questions he was asking brought forth some emotions that I wasn’t expecting,” Tue told the Kent County News.
“It was a very powerful day,” he added.
James Taylor had been accused of allegedly assaulting the daughter of his white employer.
He never had a chance to stand trial for his alleged crime.
Instead, he was abducted from police custody by the mob, dragged into the street, and hanged from a tree near what is now the courthouse in the 100-block of N. Cross Street, Chestertown.
Taylor proclaimed his innocence up until the last hour of his life, according to The Baltimore Sun‘s reporting.
Despite reports that members of the mob were known, no one was ever held accountable for the lynching.
Taylor is one of at least 40 Black victims of racial terror lynchings in Maryland between 1854 and 1933.
The Equal Justice Initiative offers a soil collection ceremony in connection with its Community Remembrance Project, which focuses on memorializing the more than 6,500 Black victims of racial terror killed between the end of the Civil War and World War II.
The project helps to publicly memorialize the traumatic era of racial terror by collecting soil from lynching sites in America.
Jars of collected soil are displayed in Montgomery, Alabama at EJI’s Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration and The National Memorial for Peace and Justice.
That is the next step as Kent County continues on its journey.
One glass jar containing the soil will be part of Sumner Hall’s permanent exhibition, another jar will likely go to the future permanent lynching exhibit at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum at Morgan State University in Baltimore and a third will be taken to Montgomery next month when a group of Kent County residents make the “Civil Rights Bus Tour” co-sponsored by the James Taylor Justice Coalition of Sumner Hall and Minary’s Dream Alliance.
The July 25-30 bus tour is open to the public for a cost of $800 per person, double occupancy, which includes round trip bus transportation, five hotel nights and entrance fees to all museums. To learn more, go to www.sumnerhall.org
At least 30 scholarships for the trip will be funded for local youth and families.
A documentary film will be produced of the trip with a public showing later this year. Donations to help fund this film can be made at www.sumnerhall.org.
Contact Sumner Hall by phone (443-282-0023) or email (info@sumnerhall.org) or reach out to Minary’s Dream Alliance by phone (443-480-0710) or email (minarysdreamalliance@gmail.com).
The tour will include visits to the Civil Rights Institute, the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church and A.G. Gaston Hotel in Birmingham; the Edmund Pettus Bridge and National Voting Rights Museum in Selma; the Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery; and the King Center in Atlanta, Georgia.
According to organizers, the “Civil Rights Bus Tour” advances the missions of both Sumner Hall and Minary’s Dream Alliance “by providing local youth and adults with a powerful educational and emotional experience linking our local history of racial terror with our nation’s struggle. Equipped with a richer understanding of history, tour members will be able to act more effectively when addressing racial and social justice issues at home.”
