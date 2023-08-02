Solar battery storage fires concern commissioners

DENTON — A discussion about fire safety protocol and the future of solar array installations occupied more than 45 minutes of the Aug. 1 meeting of the Caroline County Commissioners.
Meeting in the Health and Public Safety Building, the three commissioners wanted to know what plans the state of Maryland has in place to help counties address potential emergencies involving battery storage at solar “farms” and how they could help emergency responders prepare for fires, and even “thermal runaways.”
The commissioners invited Kenneth Bush, chief fire protection engineer with the Maryland Department of State Police to answer their questions about Battery Energy Storage Systems safety systems and how the state fire code applies to them.
By the end of the discussion, Bush told the commissioners they were probably the only county leaders on the Eastern Shore discussing concerns about public safety should something go wrong with battery energy storage at solar panel arrays that would require an emergency response.
“As you know, we have some solar projects that were looking for approval in the county, and we actually have one that is already here,” Commissioner Larry Porter said as he introduced the topic.
Despite sharing the concern as a priority at the request of local state delegates, Porter said bills introduced to establish guidelines were withdrawn.
“The bottom line for me is to make these installations safer, to make them to have measures put into place where at least we know that emergency phone numbers work and when you call someone answers, but it just appears to me that we’re just not moving forward,” Porter said.
“The lithium-ion storage battery issue is a very evolving topic,” Bush said. “It’s moving faster than we can keep up with it.”
Bush said a “potential runaway situation” could occur because the battery storage systems “generate their own oxygen, and they generate their own heat, so if you try to extinguish them with common water extinguishing methods, they don’t work because they keep burning.”
In fact, one solar company representative advised Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company to “get people away from it” because “there isn’t basically anything you can do,” Porter said.
Bush confirmed Porter’s assertion. He said as a volunteer firefighter himself, fire companies are advised to let electric vehicle fires burn themselves out.
“The information that you received about how to control fires in these particular hazards is probably true,” Bush said.
According to Underwriters Laboratories’ website, “Thermal runaway is a phenomenon in which the lithium-ion cell enters an uncontrollable, self-heating state. Thermal runaway can result in extremely high temperatures, violent cell venting, smoke and fire.”
Bush reported the National Fire Protection Association introduced a new standard, NFPA 855, to govern the installation of stationary energy storage systems.
According to Bush, the State Fire Marshal Commission voted to approve the new standard and sent it forward. However, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is under the auspices of the Department of State Police, and the final decision rested with the then-colonel of that department, Bush said.
“That process was approved by Col. (Woodrow W.) Jones at the time,” Bush said. “Consequently, the state police came back to us with a decision that they made that they were going to pull that approval. We don’t know why.”
Despite correspondence between the state Fire Prevention Commission and the state police, the end result was that the state police were “working on the issue,” Bush said.
Porter said he thought he knew what happened. “It’s because it’s the solar agenda. They don’t want to say anything bad about solar energy,” Porter said. “We’d rather kill people than to admit that there may be some problems with solar energy. That’s what this all boils down to.”
Commission President Travis Breeding referred to former Commissioner Wilbur Levengood’s bringing a solar developer to Goldsboro VFC and advising firefighters to let a BESS burn out without intervening.
Breeding said it came to light during that meeting that a BESS already exists in Reliance in Caroline County, close to the Dorchester County line, and affecting citizens in Sussex County, Delaware, in an emergency. The battery is stored in a 53-foot shipping container, Breeding said.
“The last thing that we want to do is allow these things to come into the county, potentially have a thermal runaway and have to ask people to evacuate their homes for an extended period of time while we wait for some developer or some solar company either in upstate New York or California to finally get here, respond and help us put the thing out,” Breeding said. “We don’t know what it’s emitting. We don’t know how long it’s going to burn. We don’t know what kind of setbacks we should add. We wouldn’t be able to tell the residents of the county anything.”
A volunteer firefighter himself, Porter said, “I don’t even know what piece of equipment you would buy for volunteer fire companies to put this fire out.” He also had concerns about who would inspect the facilities.
Bush said, “I can tell you both as a code enforcement official and as a first responder, we’ve been hearing several different scenarios as to what to do to attack these issues with the runaway battery problem fires.”
“Use lots of water to control it,” Bush said firefighters have been told. But the latest information contains a concern about “water runoff because when you have the water runoff that contains benzene from contact with these batteries, that becomes a hazard.”
Breeding summed up the frustration of the commissioners. “We just feel like we’ve been left out to hang here by the state. This is an area where the state has much more manual resources to investigate and have a good handle on what policies (and) zoning regulations are appropriate, and we’re not getting any help.”
Bush said the Fire Marshal’s office doesn’t know how many battery storage systems have been set up in the state, and unless the operator approaches the office, “we wouldn’t know that.”
“So, it’s the Wild West,” Breeding said.
Porter said when he brought up the topic at a gathering of the Maryland Association of Counties, other counties were not focusing on the issue.
Although the adoption of the specific standard for the installation of Stationary Energy Storage Systems laid out in NFPA 855 was stopped, Bush said a section in the state regulations (COMAR) recommends the use of NFPA standards when there is no specific policy. “That’s our best approach at this point,” Bush said.
The commission enacted a moratorium about a month ago.
“The last thing we want to do is allow a hazard to be installed in the county and have our citizens ask, ‘Why was I put in danger? Why was I evacuated from my home without answers for an extended period of time?” Breeding said.
“I can tell you from my standpoint here, we’re not having them in this county,” Porter said. “(As a firefighter), you always plan for a worst-case scenario. If we can’t control these and we don’t have a plan, they ain’t coming here, as far as I’m concerned. … We are not going to gamble with the lives of our citizens in order to promote some kind of idea about solar energy. … It’s too risky.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.