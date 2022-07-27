DENTON — After the early votes and primary election day votes were tallied and the first round of mail-in votes canvassed, some local races are still undetermined.
Political newcomer J. Travis Breeding was the top vote getter for Caroline County Commissioner with 2,536 votes after early voting, election day voting and the first round of mail-in ballots. Incumbent Commissioner Larry C. Porter garnered 2,201 votes to lock in the second spot. The third seat will go to Frank Bartz or incumbent Wilbur Levengood Jr. As of July 26, Bartz leads with 1,556 votes to Levengood’s 1,413 — a difference of 143 votes, or 1.5%. Provisional ballots and the second round of mail-in ballots remain to be counted.
Rounding out the slate of candidates for county commission were Keith Johnson, 964 votes; Brian Dunn, 559; and Roger James McKnight, 329 votes.
All the county commission candidates are Republicans; no Democrats filed.
Incumbent Register of Wills Jim Phelps beat Andrea “Andy” Hrobar, 2,318 votes to 1,315 for the Republican nomination. He will face Democratic challenger Rob Blakely in the general election.
In the Judge of Orphans’ Court race, incumbent Jeff Porter seems to have safely secured his seat with 2,347 votes. Although the other two incumbents currently lead, all three remaining candidates are within 1% of each other — Ellery Adams, 1,828 votes; Ron Fearins, 1,772, and Conway Gregory, 1,706 — so it could come down to the provisional ballots and the last of the mail-ins to determine the final winners. All are Republicans; no Democrat candidates filed.
In the Caroline County Sheriff’s race, Donnie Baker clinched the Republican nomination with 2,099 votes. Steve Stouffer received 1,233 votes, and Daniel J. Franklin received 567. Baker will face Democrat Tim Crook in the general election.
