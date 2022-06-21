CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County readers notified the local paper late Tuesday afternoon that some people had received incorrect sample ballots in the mail.
Reached after 5 p.m., Election Director Christine Jones said she was talking the the printer and trying to find out what had happened.
The Queen Anne’s Election Board posted a notice on its social media around 7 p.m. and advised the paper that “due to a technical issue, voters may have been mailed an incorrect sample ballot.”
The notice said new sample ballots are being printed and will be mailed as soon as possible. The new sample ballots will say “Corrected” on the outside.
“Mail-in ballots are not affected, nor will this issue affect in-person ballots received during early voting or on primary election day, July 19, 2022,” the notice said.
Jones said the notice also would be posted on the Queen Anne’s County Board of Elections website.
Readers said that everyone, including voters registered Democrat, received Republican ballots. Jones did not confirm that rumor, only that some incorrect ballots had gone out.
Citizens may contact the Election Board at 410-758-0832 or qacboardofelections@gmail.com with questions.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest headlines delivered to your inbox in a Morning Edition at 7 a.m. and an Afternoon Update at 3:30 p.m.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox twice weekly.
Notifications that Special Sections have been uploaded to StarDem.com
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.