CHESTERTOWN — Maps of the state of Maryland, coded all the colors of the rainbow and dotted with numbers, are flying all over the place.
It is redistricting season in Maryland, with committees proposing new maps for the state’s eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and every member of the state Senate and House of Delegates.
There are maps proposed by Gov. Larry Hogan’s Maryland Citizens Redistricting Committee and General Assembly’s Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission, both using 2020 Census data to redraw district lines.
On Monday, Dec. 6, a special session of the General Assembly is set to convene to consider redistricting proposals.
Looking at the congressional maps of today and the future, The entirety of the Eastern Shore is currently in District 1, which also includes now parts of Harford, Carroll and Baltimore counties.
The current map has effectively been in place since 2012 and maintains the 1st District as the sole Republican stronghold in the state. This occurred when Democrats led by then Gov. Martin O’Malley diluted the GOP vote in the western Maryland district held at the time by Republican Congressman Roscoe Bartlett with Democrats in Montgomery County.
The proposed map from Hogan’s citizens commission changes the 1st District by cutting out Carroll County and including the entirety of Harford County — Aberdeen Proving Ground is currently in District 2 — and incorporating more of Baltimore County north of the city now in districts 2 and 7.
Hogan has long derided Maryland’s congressional map as being a prime example of partisan gerrymandering.
When Hogan officially accepted the citizens commission maps on Nov. 5, he called it “a great day for the State of Maryland and for democracy.”
“On behalf of all the people of Maryland, I want to express our appreciation to the members of the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission for their service to our state. I want to thank them for conducting their business with integrity in a completely open and transparent manner, and most especially for their incredible efforts to finally restore fairness and competitiveness to Maryland elections,” the governor said.
Of the four 1st District maps proposed by the General Assembly commission — though not the full legislature itself — the one reportedly moving forward for review also adds in Aberdeen Proving Ground, but cuts out much of the rest of Harford and all of Baltimore and Carroll counties. The map then brings the 1st District across the Bay Bridge to include portions of Anne Arundel County north of Annapolis.
A joint statement from the General Assembly commission’s leadership, which includes Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-46-Baltimore County, and House Speaker Adrienne Jones, D-10-Baltimore City, says that the map moving forward “creates more compact Congressional districts, strengthens our commitment to the Voting Rights Act, makes at least half of our Congressional districts more competitive, and to the extent practicable, maintains Marylanders’ current representation.”
“Throughout the entire process, it was clear that Marylanders think their representation can be improved by more compact and easily followed districts,” the commission’s officers said in the statement shared by Jones Nov. 24. “We want to thank every Marylander who made their voice heard throughout the process so far.”
When all four congressional maps prepared by the General Assembly commission were released earlier in November, Hogan called it an attempt by “partisan politicians” to seize control of his citizen-led process “overriding the will of the overwhelming majority of Marylanders.”
“All four of their draft maps that were drawn by politicians in a backroom would continue the extreme gerrymandering that has made a mockery of our electoral majority system for decades,” Hogan said in a Nov. 10 statement. “At a time when our democracy is in a fragile state, Maryland must lead. It’s time to finally end partisan and unfair gerrymandering in our state.”
In an open letter to Ferguson and Jones dated Nov. 11, the head of the Talbot County NAACP was joined by Mid-Shore community leaders and organizers in calling for a 1st District map that would “give African-American voters” here a voice and make a race against incumbent Republican Andy Harris more competitive.
“Unfortunately, under the current map of the First District, African-American voters are at a significant disadvantage to change our representation. The existing district lines have empowered an extremist to represent us, with little fear of retribution for any of his actions or comments,” the letter states.
“The Eastern Shore of Maryland has one of the oldest and proudest Black communities in the country. We stand on the shoulders of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, who were enslaved here and won their freedoms here. Today, our communities are strong, vibrant, and proud. If the Legislature chooses to push forward a map that continues to silence us for the next 10 years, it will be a grave disservice,” the letter continues.
Among the signers are Kent County residents Wanda Boyer; Aaron A. Turner; Ellsworth Tolliver, a member of the Chestertown council; and Nivek Johnson, who sits on the Kent County Board of Education; along with the directors of Chestertown-based Minary’s Dream Alliance Doncella Wilson, who also serves on the Denton town council, and Paul Tue.
The General Assembly also will have to approve its own districts, realigning Senate and House of Delegates representation. Hogan’s citizens commission has presented maps for both chambers.
The change most immediately noticeable is the numbering. The Upper Shore is currently District 36, represented by state Sen. Steve Hershey and Dels. Jay Jacobs, Kent; Steve Arentz, Queen Anne’s; and Jeff Ghrist, Caroline, all Republicans. The proposed map renumbers the Upper Shore as District 45.
While there’s no discernible change in party control, the new lines and numbering could change who comes from where in the House of Delegates.
As it is, District 36 includes all of Kent and Queen Anne’s counties, the southern half of Cecil County and most of Caroline County. The proposed District 45 still runs from the southern half of Cecil down into Caroline, but nearly cuts the latter in half.
In addition, there would be subdistricts for the House: 45A, covering southern Cecil; 45B including Kent, northeast Queen Anne’s and northern Caroline; and 45C comprising the rest of Queen Anne’s. That means Jacobs and Ghrist are currently in the same district, 45B.
The bottom half of Caroline is split between 46A, shared with the entirety of Talbot County, and 46C, most of Dorchester and parts of Wicomico counties.
Arentz and Jacobs are not happy about the citizens commission maps.
“I am confused as to the chopping up of Caroline County and others on the Shore and how that serves all the people,” Arentz wrote in an email Nov. 22. “While I am comfortable with the current make up of our District 36, a new district with these lines troubles me.”
Caroline County had trouble electing a resident delegate prior to the 2012 election and the current map. Prior to that, it was the sole county in the state without a resident delegate.
Arentz said ideally each county would have a resident delegate. He called for moving forward with maps that “will be fair and representative for the people in the District.”
Ultimately, he and Jacobs do not expect the citizens commission legislative maps to move forward.
“My understanding is these maps won’t see the light of day once they’re presented,” Jacobs said in a phone interview Nov. 22.
Jacobs said the majority of the Republican caucus called for single-member districts — such as the 45A, B and C proposal — as opposed to multi-delegate district like 36 is now. He said the hope was to see more Republicans elected from the rural areas of larger counties on the western shore.
“But you know I’m under more of the contention that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” he said. “We’re a strong delegation and I’d hate to see anything break it all up.”
Jacobs said maps have not yet been presented from the Democrats, who hold the General Assembly majority.
The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission maps can be found online at redistricting.maryland.gov. See the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission maps via mgaleg.maryland.gov/mgawebsite/Committees/Details?cmte=rac.
