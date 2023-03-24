EASTON — Approximately 4,000 gallons of raw sewage were discharged from a force main along Royal Oak Road Wednesday, with 1,000 gallons of raw sewage entering nearby Oak Creek.
The Talbot County Sanitary District was alerted to a sewer spill along Royal Oak Road at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The county said the spill occurred after a contractor boring under the road inadvertently hit the lateral connected to the force main. Sanitary District staff responded to the site and immediately contacted Retallack & Sons, a local contractor, to repair the force main.
County officials said at about 11:30 a.m., CHT Excavating arrived at the location of the spill to assist the Sanitary District in cleaning up the area. CHT Excavating’s pumper truck was positioned at the Royal Oak Pump station at the corner of Maryland Route 329 and Bellevue Road to manage the wastewater flows entering Royal Oak Pump Station #2. CHT also stationed a tanker truck at the site of the leak to clean up the immediate area.
Staff from the Sanitary District reported approximately 4,000 gallons of raw sewage were discharged from the force main, with 3,000 gallons recovered by the tanker truck. Approximately 1,000 gallons of raw sewage entered Oak Creek.
The sewage discharge was immediately reported to the Maryland Department of the Environment. A Talbot County Environmental Health representative arrived at the incident at 11:30 a.m. and confirmed the discharge of untreated sewage from the force main to the roadside drainage ditch.
After confirming some sewage flow was discharging to Oak Creek, the county environmental health representative directed the placement of sandbags in two locations in the ditch to block sewage from continuing to flow to the creek. Sewage pumping by CHT and Sullivan Septic Service continued after the ditch was blocked.
Following the sewage pumping, personnel from the Sanitary District were advised to spread lime the entire length of the affected drainage ditch to kill any pathogens present from the wastewater discharge, the county said.
The investigation of the discharge determined that sewage did reach navigable or shellfish harvesting waters, the county said in a news release.
However, based on the limited amount of sewage that discharged to the creek, as well as the ability of the grasses and soils located within the drainage way to filter and attenuate the wastewater, the Office of Environmental Health determined there was low to minimal impact to the public health and the environment.
Retallack and Sons completed the repair to the force main at 2 p.m. and began to restore the disturbed areas in the location of the excavation.
If the public has any questions regarding the public health determination, they may contact Anne Morse, the director of environmental health, at 410-770-6880 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or after hours by contacting the Talbot County Operations Center at 410-822-0095. The Operations Center will contact the environmental health specialist on call.
If members of the public have questions regarding the discharge or the corrective action that was taken, they may contact Ray Clarke, the county engineer, at 410-770-8170.
