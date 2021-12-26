CHESTERTOWN — In a little over a month, students at Kent County Middle School will have a new principal.
According to a news release, Mary Helen Spiri is set to retire at the end of January.
She has been the principal since 2017.
Angela Holocker, currently coordinator of student services and instruction for Kent County Public Schools, will serve as interim principal following Spiri’s departure, the release states.
Spiri has spent 42 years in education, 21 years working in schools and school systems and 21 years in higher education and consulting.
Her first year as a middle school principal was 1986, when she was 26.
“Kent County Middle School is blessed with great students and a talented staff. I am confident that this school can and will achieve great things,” Spiri said in the release.
Prior to joining Kent County Public Schools in 2018, Holocker was the assistant state superintendent of curriculum, assessment and accountability for Maryland.
Holocker began her career in education 24 years ago as a high school biology and chemistry teacher. She ended up spending most of her classroom career as a seventh-grade science teacher, according to the news release.
Her 17 years of experience in administration includes being principal in middle and high schools.
“I am extremely excited to be going back to the middle school. That has always been my passion and I look forward to working with the Kent County Middle School staff, students, parents and community,” Holocker said.
Spiri said she is proud of what students and staff have accomplished during her tenure at KCMS. “I think the most important thing we learned in my time at Kent County Middle School is that we are capable of meeting ever-increasing expectations,” Spiri said. “Our students have met every challenge we’ve put in front of them.”
Spiri’s retirement marks the fourth principal change for Kent County Public Schools in 2021-22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.