EASTON — County engineering officials provided updates on the long-awaited Leeds Creek Bridge replacement project, which could begin construction next spring.
County Engineer Ray Clarke and Assistant County Engineer Mike Mertaugh shared the project’s latest news at the Talbot County Council’s Tuesday, July 11 meeting.
Discussions on the project started nearly 20 years ago when the county did a preliminary engineering report nearly 20 years ago to look into replacing the bridge. In the late 2010s, the previous county council appropriated $1.8 million to the replacement project.
The county then went to the State Highway Administration to look into utilizing federal aid funding to replace the bridge, which provided an 80% grant, with 20% of local funding applied to the project.
Proposed changes to the old wooden bridge include adding an additional two feet of clearance, replacing timber piles with steel piles, adding a wooden laminated deck that can be paved over, widening the bridge slightly for walkers and improving a ramp and unloading platform. Several other bridges in the county have undergone similar laminated deck replacement.
To preserve the bridge’s historical feel, the county plans to use a timber safety rail, Clarke said.
The current estimate for the bridge replacement is $4.5 million, but the cost is likely to rise to about $6 million once construction management and related costs are added, Clarke said. The likely total cost will bring the county’s obligation to about $1.2 million, with federal aid covering the remaining $4.8 million.
The bridge will be closed for about a year while construction is underway, and traffic from nearby Tunis Mills and Copperville will be diverted.
The county’s Department of Public Works will host a public meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, to provide the specifics of the bridge replacement project and answer questions from the community. The meeting will be held at the Wye Oak Room at the Talbot County Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.