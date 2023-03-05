SSPP senior organizes fundraisers for well-drilling in Africa

Sarah Kyle, a senior at Saints Peter & Paul High School, is organizing fundraisers for Lifetime Wells International’s well-drilling projects in rural Ghana and Tanzania.
CAMBRIDGE — Sarah Kyle, a senior at Saints Peter & Paul High School, has taken the helm of local fundraising efforts to promote the work of Lifetime Wells International.
She is organizing two events to raise money to provide fresh water to African people through the local nonprofit that drills wells in rural Ghana and Tanzania.
The first event is “Turning Wine Into Water” at 6 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Blue Ruin, 400 Race St., Cambridge.
The fundraiser will be held at the restaurant and bar co-owned by Kyle’s dad Doug Kyle and Paul Dendorfer.
The second event is the 13th annual 5K Walk for the Well of It, Saturday, March 25, which will be held at Lifetime Wells of Maryland, 24321 Shore Highway, Denton.
The registration deadline for runners, walkers and “sleepwalkers” (those who want to donate rather than participate) is noon Thursday, March 23.
Registration fees are $40 for each 5K runner, $30 for each walker and $20 for each sleepwalker. The run will begin at 10 a.m. and the walk will start at 10:15 a.m.
The Cambridge resident is following in the footsteps of her brother Kevin, a 2022 graduate of SSPP last year who organized the 2022 5K. He’s now a freshman at the University of Maryland.
She said she’s volunteering because “it’s the right thing to do.”
“There are people in Africa who don’t have drinking water and we do, so we should really just give back,” Kyle said. “I’m a Catholic and that’s what I’ve been taught my entire life.”
Kyle credits Marie Freeman of Denton for her assistance. Freeman is a member of Lifetime Wells International‘s board of directors.
“She’s so humble. She’s like, ‘No, it’s all you,’ but honestly, I could not do this without her. She’s amazing,” Kyle said.
To register for Walk for the Well of It, visit runsignup.com/Race/MD/Denton/5kWalkForWells2023.
