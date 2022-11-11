St. Michaels Commission meets Wednesday evening

St. Michaels Commissioners meet Wednesday evening. 

 PHOTO BY CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE

ST. MICHAELS — After tempers flared at the last St. Michael’s Commissioners meeting when it was informally brought up that the town wanted to look into collecting money from large events like the Sea Glass festival, for example, David Breimhurst, commission president, read his “Response to Museum Request for Apology” letter Wednesday evening to Kristen Greenaway, president of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.