ST. MICHAELS — After tempers flared at the last St. Michael’s Commissioners meeting when it was informally brought up that the town wanted to look into collecting money from large events like the Sea Glass festival, for example, David Breimhurst, commission president, read his “Response to Museum Request for Apology” letter Wednesday evening to Kristen Greenaway, president of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.
“I was surprised when Ms. Greenaway came to that meeting and rejected her own team’s proposal, asserting that raising permit fees at all would 'pull the carpet out from under us.' She said that for the first time in her eight years at the helm, the museum was facing a deficit. Her team did not raise that issue at our first meeting and she did not sound the alarm at our second meeting. Before those meetings, I looked into the museum’s finances which are public records. I did not have my notes with me when Ms. Greenaway made her unexpected about face. As a result, I stated that the museum had made a two million dollar profit in 2019. That was a mistake and I acknowledge that. However, it appears that the museum’s latest audited financials show that it has $41 million in assets, not including real estate. Cash on hand of $7.6 million and assets without donor restrictions of $10.3 million. The financial statements speak for themselves. But all of that is irrelevant to our discussion of permit fees.”
Breimhurst stated at the last meeting that the proposed event fee for the town would cover additional police officers needed, additional public works employees needed to empty more trash cans from the crowds of tourists and monitoring of the comfort stations where the town bathrooms are located.
“The town is seeking permit fees to help defray the taxpayer burden of supporting the expensive infrastructure that makes festivals and events possible. This especially applies to events like the Sea Glass Festival, a for-profit enterprise for its sponsor. The museum could easily pass the cost of the permit fee along to the event sponsor. It would simply amount to a tax on tourists, not the museum,” Breimhurst read in his letter.
Commissioner Al Mercier said it was positive at the meeting to further discuss the proposed event fee with the CBMM.
“I think the most important part of the meeting was having a frank discussion with the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum as to the content of our last meeting, which was going in the wrong direction. I don’t think that was the intent. So hopefully, that has been cleared up,” said Mercier.
Sea level rise
There was discussion about flood levels rising and raising Mill Street four to six feet by the year 2050, which is when the rising sea level is expected to flood that street should nothing be done.
“I think it’s healthy to have a dialogue and discussion regarding the raising of Mill Street and how that affects, directly, property owners on the street and have that open discussion which will be paramount because that decision does affect them directly,” said Mercier.
Commission President David Breimhurst said the town is taking rising sea levels and climate change very seriously.
“I’m always impressed by the work that our climate change sea level rise commission is doing to prepare for the inevitability of rising sea levels that will threaten the coastal areas of our town and even further inland. Tonight, they presented us with a website designed by one of the members that clearly demonstrates in a very graphic way, what the real threat is to the shoreline by the year 2050,” said Breimhurst.
Mill Street is where the town plans to build the new combined town hall and police station.
“The commission also came to us tonight with two proposals for raising one of our major streets, Mill Street, where the town office is located now. There’s a low spot in that street that floods rather frequently. So we have a proposal to raise it up to four feet which would meet whatever the projections are for 2050 on out,”said Breimhurst.
Right now the proposal to raise Mill Street is just a proposal and what was shown was just a study. Commissioners said they will listen to homeowners on the street who will be affected by the raising of the roadway.
“It’s probably the most important work being done in town now and you know, my top priority is making sure the town is safe from incursion of rising seas and any other climate change issues that accompany that,” said Breimhurst.
