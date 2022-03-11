ST. MICHAELS — Robert Straebel has been appointed by the commissioners of the Town of St. Michaels as the Town Administrator after a competitive national recruitment and selection process.
“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Mr. Straebel to become our Town Administrator. The Town received 45 resumes for the position from 19 different states and the District of Columbia. At the outset, Mr. Straebel’s background stood out to the commissioners, and we are excited to have Rob join our organization. His background in similar communities and his leadership qualities will serve our community well,” said Mike Bibb, president of the commissioners of St. Michaels.
Mr. Straebel comes to St. Michaels from the city of Petoskey, Michigan, where he recently served as City Manager from 2015 to 2021. The city of Petoskey is a resort community with a $28M budget, a population of 5,600 and a seasonal service population of 20,000.
“I’m excited and honored to become St. Michaels’ next town administrator,” Straebel said. “It is a beautiful community with a vibrant downtown, strong residential base, and unparalleled harbor amenities. I look forward to working with the Town Commission and staff to build upon St. Michaels’ many attributes and successes.”
Straebel has served as the city manager of Charlevoix, Michigan; village administrator of Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; and town manager of Hayden, Colorado. Straebel has a Bachelor of Sciences degree in marketing from Ferris State University, Michigan, and a Master of Public Administration degree with a concentration in local government administration from the School of Public Affairs at the University of Colorado.
Straebel will begin his new role on or about April 18, 2022.
