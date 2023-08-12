SMCC_StMichaelsBrewfestDonation_2023.jpeg

From left: Foxy’s Harbor Grille’s Terye Knopp, St. Michaels Community Center Executive Director Patrick Rofe, Eastern Shore Brewing’s Ace Moritz and The Crab Claw Restaurant’s Tracey Jones-Wass. St. Michaels Brewfest recently donated $1,500 to SMCC, with the funds supporting the people served by SMCC’s activities and programs, including its Community Café and Pantry.

St. Michaels and its neighboring communities just received a boost of support through a recent $1,500 donation from St. Michaels Brewfest to the St. Michaels Community Center.


  

