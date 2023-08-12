From left: Foxy’s Harbor Grille’s Terye Knopp, St. Michaels Community Center Executive Director Patrick Rofe, Eastern Shore Brewing’s Ace Moritz and The Crab Claw Restaurant’s Tracey Jones-Wass. St. Michaels Brewfest recently donated $1,500 to SMCC, with the funds supporting the people served by SMCC’s activities and programs, including its Community Café and Pantry.
St. Michaels and its neighboring communities just received a boost of support through a recent $1,500 donation from St. Michaels Brewfest to the St. Michaels Community Center.
The funding supports the programs and activities of SMCC, including its Community Café and Pantry.
“While many of us are enjoying summer breaks and vacations with our families, one thing that remains constant with our Community Café & Pantry is that hunger doesn’t take a summer break,” said SMCC Executive Director Patrick Rofe. “So, this type of support can go a long way in helping to lift our neighbors in need.”
Rofe said this summer brings more hunger for SMCC’s Community Café & Pantry to address, as many families face limited school meals or reduced SNAP benefits.
This was the ninth year for St. Michaels Brewfest, with the event including 40 breweries and welcoming more than 1,000 guests to St. Michaels. Brewfest also donated $1,500 to the St. Michaels Police Department’s S.M.Y.L.E. program.
“We love putting on this annual event and supporting our community in this meaningful way,” said Foxy’s Harbor Grille owner and Brewfest organizer Terye Knopp. “It’s a great way to see returning and new faces to our annual festival while doing a great deal of good in our community.”
The St. Michaels Community Center’s mission is to serve, empower and connect the community, with year-round essential human services programs and activities for children, families and adults.
Tax-deductible donations to SMCC and proceeds from its Treasure Cove Thrift Shop on Railroad Avenue in St. Michaels help the nonprofit provide year-round programs, services and community events for people in St. Michaels and surrounding communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.