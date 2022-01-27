St. Michaels climate change panel seeking grants

ST. MICHAELS — The Climate Change/Sea Level Rise Commission updated the St. Michaels Town Commissioners on its activities during the Jan. 12 meeting. The CC/SLRC has submitted two grant funding requests to the Department of Natural Resources as a first step in pursuing the recommendations of the town’s Harbor and Stormwater Infrastructure Study completed last year.
The first grant requested funding for an engineering design to mitigate the projected flooding and sea level rise along the West Harbor Road/East Chew Avenue area of the harbor. This was the first project area recommended in this study and is important as the flooding seen Oct. 29/30 flooding is expected to increase in the future with sea level rise.
The second grant requested funding to determine the at-risk areas from sea level rise and flooding around the town’s second waterfront area on the west San Domingo side of St Michaels. With this grant request, the town will be able to understand all the areas of St. Michaels around both waterfronts that may be impacted by the projected sea level rise in the future, the panel said.
The CC/SLRC emphasized that these DNR grant requests are competitive, and the town may not know until mid-year if it has been awarded either of the grants.
