St. Michaels commission meets to discuss issues

St. Michaels commissioners met to discuss important issues.

 PHOTO BY CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE

ST. MICHAELS — This week, the St. Michaels commission met to discuss constructing a new building and combining the town office with the town police department. The commission also heard advice on mitigating sea level rise in the town by the year 2050. Commission President David Breimhurst said the commission must make decisions to move forward after a feasibility study was addressed at the meeting.

