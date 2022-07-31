ST. MICHAELS — This week, the St. Michaels commission met to discuss constructing a new building and combining the town office with the town police department. The commission also heard advice on mitigating sea level rise in the town by the year 2050. Commission President David Breimhurst said the commission must make decisions to move forward after a feasibility study was addressed at the meeting.
“I think the last part of the meeting was important when we discussed the feasibility study for where to place the new town office and police station. It’s an issue that’s been kicked around for six, seven or eight years now. The town desperately needs a new town office and a new police station as both buildings currently are fraught with all kinds of difficulties. So the need is there,” said Breimhurst.
The town has hired professionals to look at where to relocate the town office and police station. Currently the town office and police station are in two different locations.
“Last year we hired professional planners, The Fox Group, to give us some guidance and they considered 14 possible locations in town and they recommended that we build it at 301 Mill Street which is commonly known as the skate park. So today we felt we needed another option. We decided to move ahead with locating over there but before we finalize that, we want to know if it’s feasible to build on that lot,” said Breimhurst.
“We hired Crosby and Associates to give us the answers and we owe it to the taxpayers to have honest, impartial answers without muddying the waters. We owe it to the taxpayers to get independent, impartial opinions about where this office needs to be located,” said Breimhurst.
Crosby and Associates is taking a look at the physical parameters of the lot and what the building envelope would be, as well as the costs associated with the project. They are also looking at whether to do two buildings on one lot or have both buildings connected.
Next, the commission moved forward with discussing a climate change and sea level rise study and heard from Roy Myers, who addressed the commission on the latest with mitigation for rising tides. The goal is to protect the town’s waterfront from sea level rise which is expected to rise several feet by the year 2050.
“Myers reported to us tonight that they submitted an MDEM grant request which is very important financial help if we can get it because we have some serious issues going into the year 2050 and beyond with sea level rise and mitigating that and doing what we can to hold back the sea, so to speak,” said Breimhurst.
Myers talked about the importance of raising the height of low-lying land around the town that is projected to be underwater by 2050.
“This is one of the most important things in town that we are working on. I appreciate the work of the sea level rise commission and all the effort they put into making that grant request, and there will be more, and so far they have not been afraid to tackle it. It’s admirable that we have a commission like that that’s willing to step up and devote so much time because grant writing is very time consuming. I think this is a big step forward,” said Breimhurst.
Next, the commission heard from newly-elected commissioner Katrina Whittington, who recently assisted actor Laurence Fishburne around the town of St. Michaels during a recent visit. He was in town to look at filming his next movie where he will be portraying Frederick Douglas. Some of the movie is expected to be filmed in St. Michaels and around the Eastern Shore over the coming months.
“I helped arrange his tour here at the St. Michaels Museum and for the Wye House. He was here to gather background information on Frederick Douglas when he lived in St. Michaels and the Wye Mills area,” said Whittington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.