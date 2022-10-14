ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels commission met Wednesday night to hear a range of ideas and concerns, including one involving speeding on back roads.
The commission heard from Chief Anthony Smith, who spoke to the speeding concern and Town Administrator Rob Straebel.
“The chief and his crew have been doing some radar on Water Street and Mulberry and there’s no question that traffic is not speeding. Not to say there isn’t the occasional speeder but average speeds are 17 mph,” said Straebel.
Town officials and the police chief were working with concerned citizens.
“On Water Street the average speed was 17.9 mph, Cherry Street was eight miles per hour and Mulberry Street was 17 mph. So the theory is that we would like to reduce the speed limit to 15 mph, but in order to do so you have to have a problem first. So the surveys dictated that there are no speeding problems,” said Chief Smith.
The commission agreed that local citizens and officials should work together to find safety solutions.
“Speeding through the tight, narrow streets that can’t handle most of the traffic that comes that way as it is but when it comes too fast, it’s alarming for some folks. So Chief Anthony Smith and Town Administrator Rob Straebel will be sitting down tomorrow with members of the St. Michaels Historic District Association which is a loose coalition of folks who live in the historic district just to brainstorm some ideas about how to control the speeding through town. It’s not a pandemic or a huge problem but in certain neighborhoods, where the streets are especially tight and not easy to maneuver around, it can be a real dangerous situation,” said Commission President David Breimhurst.
The meeting was the first commissioners’ meeting in the Talbot Free Library, St. Michaels Branch conference room. Breimhurst told the commission the meeting space there was only temporary.
“We are meeting in the library for the first time and this will be a temporary situation that may seem permanent after a while because we have cleared the meeting space out of the town office to allow much needed breathing room for town employees who are basically working on top of each other in that building,” said Breimhurst.
Straebel also agreed that the library is a good solution for a temporary meeting space.
“We very much appreciate the library’s cooperation on this and it’s really a wonderful facility with some top notch technology that should really address some of the audio issues that we had been having. It was a constant complaint from Zoom attendees that they couldn’t hear what was going on. But we use this Owl and it seems to work out very well,” said Straebel.
Straebel also talked about a new ADA ramp that is going up at the police department.
“If you drive by the police department, you will notice we are installing a new ADA ramp. It looks like it’s going to be a much needed improvement. It was really a safety concern with people accessing the police department along that ADA ramp,” said Straebel.
The next meeting of the commissioners is scheduled for Oct. 26.
