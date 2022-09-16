ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Town Commission met Wednesday to discuss sea level rise grants and a Main Street Maryland initiative. Town Commission President David Breimhurst said there is good news on the effort to try to curb town flooding that is expected to worsen in the next several years if nothing is done.
“I think we got some very good news tonight from the Climate Change Sea Level Rise Commission, an announcement that the state Department of Natural Resources has approved our grant requests for mitigation projects to the tune of $135,000,” said Breimhurst.
There were two grants, one for $75,000 and the second grant for $60,000.
“These are very important starting seed monies for some of the most important work this town is going to face in a generation and that is the effort to cope with the inevitable rising sea levels that are coming with climate change,” said Breimhurst.
Many other areas of the state are expected to be impacted by future climate change, including Annapolis and Ocean City.
“I think part of the thing we can all be proud of is that the state is starting to recognize St. Michaels as a leader in this category. We’ve gotten a lot of recognition from other agencies around the state, other municipalities about what we’re doing with tackling the sea level rise issues. St. Michaels is only too happy to lead the way and we thank DNR again for those generous grants,” said Breimhurst.
Following that, the commission heard from two speakers from the Main Street Maryland program, under the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The initiative helps towns foster economic growth, preserve local historic and cultural resources while supporting small businesses and promoting new investment and business development.
“We here in St. Michaels have long talked about revitalizing the Fremont Street Corridor and lately we’ve been grappling about ways to incentivize private investment. The main street partnership will help us immensely in that regard,” said Breimhurst.
The Main Street Maryland program has helped 33 communities across the state to include Easton, Frederick and Cambridge.
“They’ve got the expertise. They’ve got the experience and hopefully we’ll be able to move forward with a very productive partnership and make some of this happen because Fremont Street has been neglected for too long and it’s time we tackle some of those redevelopment opportunities over there,” said Breimhurst.
Next, the commission heard from Emilie Knud-Hansen, president of the Friends of the Talbot County Free Library. The organization was seeking to have its October 6 fundraiser recognized by the commission as a proclaimed day.
“We are a private nonprofit organization that supports the Talbot County Free Library. We have dedicated our fundraising efforts in the past two years and continue to do so for the renovation and expansion of the St. Michaels branch, which is a huge project desperately needed in this community and we recognize that,” said Knud-Hansen.
Commissioner Joyce Harrod spoke about the fundraiser.
“I like the idea very much of the proclamation for the library on Oct. 6. I think that’s wonderful to help raise money in that way and anything we can do for the success of continuing with the library,” said Harrod.
The fundraiser to benefit the library is a sunset cruise from St. Michaels on the Patriot. Anyone can purchase tickets. The tickets are $100 each and include the cruise from 5:30 p.m. — 7:30 p.m., one complimentary drink, gourmet appetizers, live music, cash bar and a fun raffle. The email to purchase tickets is tcflfriends@gmail.com.
Next, Commission President David Breimhurst talked about the idea he mentioned during the meeting to get a larger and grander park named after Frederick Douglass.
“I think Frederick Douglass is one of the towering figures in American History. If Harriet Tubman can have her own National Park in Dorchester County we should at least be able to have a Frederick Douglass Park here in St. Michaels,” said Breimhurst.
Frederick Douglass is part of the town’s history.
“He spent a couple of years of his teen years here in St. Michaels. They were very formative years because he underwent some pretty horrific treatment and only because he was trying to teach other slaves to read. So a person like that needs the full recognition of a town like St. Michaels. He suffered here but he needs to be honored here as well and I think it’s only fitting that we name one of the largest parks in town in his honor,” said Breimhurst.
There is a very small park named after Frederick Douglass in the town but commissioners are focussing on a larger park.
“Currently, we have a tiny, small sliver of land at the end of Mill Street. That is currently our Frederick Douglass Park but I think it needs to be on a much grander scale,” said Breimhurst.
The St. Michaels commission meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 6 p.m.
