ST. MICHAELS — Funding for a new town office and police station were of top concern at Wednesday’s commission meeting. Architectural renderings provided the commission estimated costs of the new buildings.
“I think we got a pretty good extensive presentation from our architect on the possibilities for our new town office and town police station. It’s going to be costly because of the rising cost of materials but I think he’s got some good ideas floating out there already,” said Commissioner David Breimhurst. “We’re looking at an expense of between six and a half and seven and a half million dollars depending on the scenario we select but he gave us a pretty good set of options.”
Commissioners need to decide how they want to lay out the buildings and whether they will be connected.
“We’re looking at two separate buildings, one for the town office and one for the police station, two buildings conjoined and a two-story building. So there’s three options on the table. We’re going to have to narrow it down, but in the future, the architect is going to be presenting these options to the planning commission and the public in general, so that everyone stays informed about where we are,” said Breimhurst.
The town believes the current office is too crowded, and has even moved town meetings to the library to have larger accommodations. Eight employees work at the town office.
“It’s something that is way overdue. The town office is inadequate. The police station is falling apart. So we can’t kick the can down the road any further. We’ve got to act now and get these buildings taken care of,” said Breimhurst.
No decision has been made on what will happen to the old town office once the new one is built. Rob Straeble, town manager for St. Michaels, says the land was purchased using grant money specific for open spaces so there could be the possibility that the waterfront building will be razed.
The commission also announced the names of the new board members. Chosen for the Planning Commission was Kristen Lycett and for the Ethics Commission, Karen Wald was chosen.
Commissioners said 15 people applied for the two positions.
