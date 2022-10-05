ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels town commission discussed floating docks in the town at their most recent meeting.
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
The commission noted that there seem to be more and more floating docks around the town marinas and waterways. Roy Myers, chair of the town Waterways and Advisory Board, addressed the commission about the increase in floating docks and working with the Maryland Department of the Environment about the issue.
“There are a lot of people that want to have floats for kayaks and those type of things. Our town regulations didn’t allow that. What we have done is work with and gotten information from the MDE on their guidelines and now we are updating the regulations to allow people to have floating platforms for kayaks and those types of things,” said Myers.
The floating docks would be regulated.
“They would require an MDE and a town of St. Michaels permit, and there would be guidelines requiring them to be permanently fixed to their docks,” said Myers.
Having floating dock owners follow guidelines would be required.
“I think this is going to help a lot because people are interested in having kayak docks and this would allow the town to permit it with certain guidelines that would control the use and would clearly define that people need to have permits and what the permits are required to do when they want to have them,” said Myers.
David Geller, owner of Shore Peddle and Paddle in St. Michaels says some people are purchasing temporary inflatable docks made of paddle board material and he does not think people should have to pay a town fee.
“I believe it should be a county issue, not a town issue because the county is already charging for permits. I needed to get a county permit and then another one from an engineering firm,” said Geller who had a floating pier for four years.
The Maryland Department of the Environment says even floating piers must be regulated to protect the living shoreline and tidal wetlands.
