ST. MICHAELS — The Commissioners of St. Michaels have raised the ire of some residents after the sudden firing of longtime town manager Jean Weisman and budget changes that resulted in the retirement of the town's K-9 police dog.
One resident called for the resignation of four St. Michaels commissioners during a special meeting on July 7, while others criticized the recent moves.
Chief Anthony Smith of the St. Michaels Police Department also criticized the commissioners during the meeting for the firing of K-9 Max, while another resident said a concerned group of citizens had raised money to rehire the police dog, which costs about $4,800 annually.
The commissioners faced the public criticism for about 10 minutes before entering into a closed session to discuss personnel matters They voted 4-1 to enter the closed session, with Commissioner Jaime Windon against. Windon did not want to enter the closed session without an attorney present.
The town of St. Michaels said through communications spokesperson Kimberly Weller that they were not ready to comment on the content of the closed meeting at the time.
The commissioners also held an open meeting on July 9 before going into closed session. The town announced after that meeting it has hiring Jeffrey Rhodes as interim town manager. Rhodes served as city administrator in Cumberland, Maryland before retiring in June.
"He has visited St. Michaels in the past and is enthusiastic about coming here to help us out until a full-time town manager is recruited and hired, the commissioners said in a statement.
Commissioner David Breimhurst explained in an email that the commissioners would not comment at this time.
"Unfortunately, we have been advised by the town’s legal counsel that we should not comment at this time," he wrote in an email. "When we are able, I’m sure we’ll have plenty to say."
K-9 Max's position with the town police was retired after budget changes, while the commissioners voted 4-1 to remove Weisman, a town employee for 37 years, because the town was "moving in another direction," according to a friend of the town manager.
The St. Michaels commissioners voted 4-1 in May to reduce the town's advertising budget by $50,000, while the town is holding another $60,000 in reserve. The move drew criticism from some of the local business community who worry the reductions could hurt tourism.
John Garland, who works at the Cobell Scholarship, said Commission President Michael Bibb and Commissioners Joyce Harrod, Tad DuPont and Breimhurst should resign after firing Weisman during a closed meeting on June 24 .
Garland said the commissioners also violated Maryland's open meeting laws because they did not hold an open meeting before the June 24 closed session, which is a requirement in "Chapter 5" of the January 2021 revision of the Maryland Open Meetings Act Manual.
Garland called for the commissioners' "immediate resignation."
"This is by far their worst behavior to date," Garland said. "Accountability is a two-way street. These commissioners have broken their trust (and) obligation with residents. And this doesn't even include their other behaviors, such as micromanaging town staff, effectively grinding down operations to a crawl, and engaging in day-to-day town activities — which is not a function of their role as town commissioners."
According to the town charter, the commissioners can only be removed involuntarily if they are found guilty of a felony or misdemeanor that may result in time served at a "penal institution." Pressure from citizens, however, could result in the voluntary resignation of the commissioners.
Chief Smith, the brother of Commissioner Harrod, also said he opposed the elimination of the police dog position during the special meeting July 7.
Smith said he was told two weeks ago about the decision to retire K-9 Max, and was informed that St. Michaels Police Department employees would get a pay raise once the police dog was retired. The department has nine officers.
Smith, however, said he "wanted to keep the K-9" and said he was not consulted before a final decision was made.
"Certainly there should be a process where it should have went through the chief," he said, "because I was dead set against it from the very beginning."
Paulette Florio, a friend of Weisman's, told the commissioners she had raised roughly $4,800 to rehire K-9 Max.
"So where can we send the money and how do we get him back?" Florio asked the commissioners.
Bibb replied that he would discuss the proposal at the July 14 meeting, and said that the "dog was not retired due to budget cuts."
