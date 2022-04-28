ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels town commission met Wednesday to discuss a number of topics that ranged from clearing dead trees along a nature trail, to recreational marijuana use, a ferry from St. Michaels to Anne Arundel County and learning more about the town police force’s overtime payments.
Cannabis tax
Commission President Michael Bibb referenced HB 1 from Annapolis which is expected to have a referendum and would permit the recreational use of cannabis for persons over 21 years of age if it wins the majority of votes. It is expected to generate much revenue in sales taxes, he said, if it passes.
Police overtime
Next, police overtime was discussed with Police Chief Anthony Smith present to answer questions. Smith said police overtime is imperative because St. Michaels only has nine officers. Commissioner Tad Dupont says police overtime was probably the most important issue discussed during the meeting.
“What was the most important part of the meeting for me tonite was the concession of Chief Tony on the overtime to allow enough money to be able to easily pay for an audit,” Dupont said.
On the police overtime, Commissioner Aida Khalil addressed finding alternative payment solutions.
“It’s important to understand the policing and the money spent on the police department because we do need a great police department. However, it shouldn’t be on the backbones of our taxpayers. We need to find other sources to pay overtime expenditures which usually is caused by tourism,” said Khalil. Khalil says she is going to look at paying police overtime with money generated by tourism in the town.
Budget
Bibb said discussing the budget was very important in this meeting.
“Talking about the budget was number one. We’re going to have the budget hearing on Friday. It’s important for all of the commissioners to make sure what they are going to vote on and get it all worked out so we can come up with a balanced budget,” said Bibb.
Earth Day
Following that, Bibb congratulated the volunteers who showed up on Earth Day.
“They went around town and picked up trash everywhere. We had an army of 40 plus people who fanned out across town and beyond the town’s borders and did a clean sweep of the town. They collected quite a number of bags full of garbage and we are very grateful,” said Bibb.
Ghost guns
Next, making ghost guns illegal was discussed by the commission.
“Ghost guns are now banned. It’s pretty easy to make a ghost gun right now. You can order the parts online and put them together. None of the parts have serial numbers and the other avenue is a 3-D printer. 3-D printer guns can go into an airport because they are plastic,” Bibb said.
Proposed new hotel
Following that, Melissa Mahony, a local advocate, spoke to the commission about the proposed hotel at 906 S. Talbot Street in St. Michaels saying she has over a hundred signatures against it.
“We’ve started a petition against the pending hotel project. We feel like the traffic would be a concern especially across from our school,” Mahoney said.
She is concerned for the safety of children, residents and tourists. She and others feel there could be better uses for the property that will not take away from the beauty as you enter the town.
Tree clearing
Next, new Town Manager Rob Straebel said there are scores of dead trees that need to be cleared from the town’s nature walking trail. He will be working on that in the coming days and weeks.
Ferry
Town commissioners discussed whether they wanted a ferry from St. Michaels to somewhere in Anne Arundel County. They said Claiborne would be the most likely place to pick up cars near St. Michaels. They said they wanted to hear from Claiborne residents about it.
