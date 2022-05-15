ST. MICHAELS — At the St. Michaels town hall Friday morning, a special Technical Advisory Committee meeting was held to discuss the proposed hotel at 906 Talbot Street. Committee members heard from Jarrett Beyer of Lane Engineering who was representing the applicant with their current site plan. The applicant is listed as New Era Hospitality which is reportedly owned by Shashi Patel who also owns the St. Michaels Inn just outside the town limit.
According to Beyer, the hotel would have 75 rooms and approximately 82, up to 110, parking spaces. There would be fire access for fire and rescue vehicles around the building with a fire hydrant out front and a sprinkler room in the hotel properly labeled. Beyer is aware that pedestrian access to a sidewalk outside the proposed hotel is very important. “We know that SHA (State Highway Administration) sidewalk is coming through, so we are going to work with that,” Beyer said.
According to the Bartlett Trees company, there are 10 Loblolly pine trees on the current site that are infested with bark beetles. The applicant has been told that the engineering of the proposed hotel must comply with the Forest Conservation Act. Beyer said the plans are calling for an indoor pool at the proposed hotel instead of an outdoor pool to allow for more parking spaces. The proposed hotel does not have a ballroom but does have a 750-square-foot conference room. The nearby St. Michaels Inn does have a ballroom.
The proposed hotel is across the street from St. Michaels Elementary and St. Michaels Middle School.
The meeting was not open for public comment. St. Michaels Police Chief Anthony Smith participated in the meeting and it is expected that when the hotel is full there would be an estimated 35 morning trips of cars turning onto Talbot street and an estimated 44 trips turning onto Talbot Street in the afternoon.
