Leaders came together to enjoy food and conversation at the National Night Out celebration in St. Michaels. Left to right: Talbot County Manager Clay Stamp, Talbot County Council President Chuck Callahan, Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble and St. Michaels Police Chief Anthony Smith.
Law enforcement and Talbot County officials enjoyed the opportunity to engage with community members at the National Night Out gathering in St. Michaels. Left to right: Maryland State Police Master Trooper Ian Rola, Talbot County Council President Chuck Callahan, Talbot County Deputy State’s Attorney Ellen Barry Grunden, Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble and Talbot County Manager Clay Stamp.
Maryland State Police Master Trooper Ian Rola and a young visitor face off in a cornhole game on Railroad Avenue.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
Four young National Night Out attendees paused for a quick photo before running back to friends, food and water ice.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
The family-run Nannie’s Water Ice stand was a huge hit with National Night Out attendees in St. Michaels.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
Police officers, local officials and community members mingled and laughed as they caught up with each other in St. Michaels.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
County Council President Chuck Callahan (left) and Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Captain Steve Elliott cracked jokes with each other before posing for a photo.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
Several dozen community attendees enjoyed fresh steamed crabs and burgers and hot dogs off the grill.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
Nannie’s Water Ice founder Alexa South of Federalsburg scoops mango water ice — the company’s most successful flavor — into a cup for a lucky National Night Out attendee.
ST. MICHAELS — Dozens of children, families and law enforcement members came together to enjoy the National Night Out block party in St. Michaels.
Designed to strengthen ties between communities and police officers, the nationwide event brings the two together for food, friends and fun, with every participating area adding their own local flavor.
In waterfront St. Michaels, highlights included fresh steamed crabs ready for picking and colorful cups of Nannie's water ice to cool off — a party favorite on the steamy summer day.
Nannie's Water Ice owner Alexa South of Federalsburg said she'd distributed nearly 150 cups over an hour and a half to the party's attendees, most of which were mango, the company's most popular flavor.
Other local businesses and agencies, including the Talbot County Free Library, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, Maryland Health Connection and the Talbot County Department of Social Services, welcomed guests and provided information on local programs.
The block party was well-attended by local police officers from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office, St. Michaels Police Department and Cambridge Police Department.
TCSO Capt. Steve Elliott saw the block party as a way for police to engage more with the community in a positive way.
"From a law enforcement perspective, it's all about connecting with the community and making friends and building those bridges, because we're all one big community and we have to work together," he said.
Numerous local officials and community leaders representing Talbot County also joined the festivities Tuesday night.
Talbot County Council President Chuck Callahan saw the National Night Out block party as a way to acknowledge the importance of law enforcement in local communities.
"You spend time with the community, the law enforcement, EMS and fire departments — that's why we're all here: to back them up and make sure that we understand as a community that they're the lifeline of us," he said.
