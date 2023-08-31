ST. MICHAELS — With a grant of $500,000 from The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, the largest it has ever received from a private foundation, the St. Michaels Community Center is poised to finish the total renovation of its aged building and provide enhanced services to the most vulnerable in the Bay Hundred area of Talbot County and throughout the Mid-Shore.
“This grant is truly a difference maker for us,” community center Executive Director Patrick Rofe noted. “We are grateful to the Weinberg Foundation for its generosity, and for its commitment to our shared goal of meeting the essential needs of every member of the community, especially the neediest and most vulnerable among us.”
Rofe said adequate nutrition, a safe environment in which to learn and play, access to training and appropriate educational offerings — all of which are offered at the community center — are the basic building blocks of human dignity.
“This crucial grant will make a profound difference in SMCC’s ability to serve our community,” he said.
“We are just months away from moving back into our building,” said Rofe, adding that “with the support of the Weinberg Foundation and our other supporters we will then be able to provide not only our existing programs but expanded services as well.”
When the St. Michaels Community Center reopens early next year the new facilities — well-equipped classrooms, a technology center and a modern commercial kitchen — will allow for expanded programming in four broad categories:
Community Food Distribution and Culinary/Hospitality Workforce Development. SMCC will expand food distribution from three to five days a week, and, in partnership with Chesapeake College, launch a new program to train much-needed culinary and hospitality workers. SMCC past Board member Chris Agharabi, CEO of Ava’s Hospitality Group with two restaurants in St. Michaels says, “St. Michaels is known for great food and hospitality, which means we depend on outstanding team members at all levels. I’m confident SMCC’s new programs will help talented people grow into promising careers that will help our town and industry thrive.”
Education. In addition to core programs such as after-school and summer camps, SMCC will offer additional workforce development programs, programming for adults including book clubs, a speakers’ series, and continuing education courses as a satellite campus for Chesapeake College.
Technology. A fully equipped technology center with Wi-Fi will both support community center programs and let community members access academic courses, job search resources and support for personal business.
Arts & Culture/Community Fellowship. A new, large atrium will be a home for concerts, dances, films and other events, bringing both adults and children into the renovated building.
“St. Michaels Community Center plays a critical role in serving the Eastern Shore,” said Earl Millett, managing director at the Weinberg Foundation. “We are pleased to support its efforts to meet people where they are and expand services to provide the space and support the community needs.”
The donation moves St. Michaels Community Center closer to completing its $4.5 million Capital Campaign.
Board Chair Langley Shook notes, “At the outset of the campaign, we knew we would need to succeed on three levels — government support, private donations and foundation grants. I am gratified that thanks to the hard work of our entire team and the generosity of our scores of supporters, we have done just that: We have received $1.75 million from the state of Maryland, the federal government and the town of St. Michaels; more than $1.5 million in donations from individuals; and $750,000in major foundation grants.
