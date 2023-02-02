SMCC Culinary and Hospitality Advisory Team Member Chef Jordan Lloyd of Hambleton House Events and Catering, left, with SMCC Executive Director Patrick Rofe, right, in SMCC’s temporary kitchen space during renovations. SMCC is renovating its Railroad Ave. building, which will include a modern, well-equipped commercial kitchen for a new culinary and hospitality workforce training program, with a Culinary & Hospitality Advisory Team helping to guide the program’s success.
ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Community Center’s current renovations are about more than just a building because the new Community Center will be home to new programs, including culinary and hospitality workforce training.
A new Culinary and Hospitality Advisory Team is helping the St. Michaels Community Center plan and execute these new workforce training programs, with advisory members including Chesapeake College Workforce Programs Dean Jason Mullen, Maryland 2022 Chef of the Year and The Inn at Perry Cabin Executive Chef Gregory James, Ava’s Pizzeria & Theo’s Steakhouse Executive Chef Derek Dilley, Gina’s Café Owner and Executive Chef Gina Werner, Perdue Farms Culinary Team Corporate Executive Chef Chris Moyer, CEC, CRC, and Hambleton House Events & Catering Owners Executive Chef Jordan Lloyd and Alice Lloyd.
“The St. Michaels Community Center has a three-point mission that includes connecting people to resources,” says SMCC Executive Director Patrick Rofe. “And now we have connected an incredibly talented group of culinary professionals to help build our future programs. We are extremely grateful for the insights and guidance from these advisory team members.”
The Community Center’s renovated building will be an adaptive redesign of its current structure, meaning some parts of the World War II-era building will remain. The project team includes general contractor Harper & Sons Inc. and engineering by Lane Engineers, both of Easton. The project’s architect is McInturff Architects of Bethesda and Neavitt.
The new building will include a modern, well-equipped commercial kitchen, where SMCC will train people for jobs in restaurants and hotels, and from which the center can continue to serve and deliver prepared meals and tens of thousands of bags of groceries to those in need.
The new Community Center also will include a Technology Center where students can do their homework and space for after-school programs and community gatherings. SMCC is working with Chesapeake College and other partners to provide high-level instruction right in the middle of town.
Architectural renderings of the new building and more about SMCC’s planned capital improvements, including updates and information about how to support the campaign are at www.stmichaelscc.org/future.
The St. Michaels Community Center’s mission is to serve, empower, and connect the community, with year-round essential human services programs and activities for children, families, and adults. Tax-deductible donations to SMCC and proceeds from its Treasure Cove Thrift Shop on Railroad Ave. in St. Michaels help the nonprofit provide year-round programs, services, and community events for people in St. Michaels and the Bay Hundred’s communities, with more at www.stmichaelscc.org.
