ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Community Center recently received three grants from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation to expand the nonprofit’s food support program with $10k in funding and to help fund the Community Center’s recently announced capital campaign for an adaptive redesign of the Center’s building with an additional $25k in grants.
The Community Center’s Food Support Program was named an emergency food hub for Talbot County’s Bay Hundred area by the Talbot County Emergency Task Force in 2019 and continues to provide shelf-stable pantry items and hot meals to anyone in need in St. Michaels and the outlying villages on the peninsula.
“Every week, SMCC provides as many as 250 pantry bags and 300 hot meals to our community,” said SMCC Executive Director Patrick Rofe. “As we slowly emerge from the pandemic, the need in our community has remained high and this grant will help SMCC strengthen and expand the program to satisfy this need.”
The St. Michaels Community Center announced its first-ever $4 million capital campaign earlier this month to support an adaptive renovation of its aged building in the Town’s Historic District. The planned renovations include a fully equipped modern commercial kitchen, well-equipped and lit classrooms, and a multipurpose room for community gatherings, with an anticipated 2022 groundbreaking.
Rofe says the grant funding is being matched by other generous donors.
SMCC’s food distribution program also includes a community food pantry; a weekend backpack program; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Women, Infants, and Children nutrition outreach and services; after-school and childcare meals and snacks; summer program participant meals; and more. The Community Center also participates in the Talbot County Hunger Coalition to help eliminate food insecurity for low-income individuals and families in Talbot County.
“This is a great example of how our foundation connects private resources with public needs to enhance the quality of life for people of the Mid-Shore,” said Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s Chief Program Officer Robbin Hill. “Supporting the food support programs and future building improvements of the St. Michaels Community Center is an investment in helping to ensure no one goes hungry in our communities.”
The Mid-Shore Community Foundation works with donors to establish funds for the region — funds that are distributed as grants and scholarships, provides training programs and endowment management services to area nonprofits, and supports start‐up charities and local charitable projects through fiscal sponsorship.
SMCC’s Community Café and pantry are currently open three days a week to provide meals and groceries for anyone in need, with limited local delivery provided by a group of dedicated volunteers. The St. Michaels Community Center also hosts food drives and holiday meals for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter, along with year-round engaging programs and activities for children and adults.
Proceeds from the Treasure Cove Thrift Shop in St. Michaels, Md. also help the nonprofit provide year-round community programs and services that serve, empower, and connect people from throughout the Bay Hundred area, with more at www.stmichaelscc.org.
