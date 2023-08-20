ST. MICHAELS — As renovations continue at the St. Michaels Community Center, Executive Director Patrick Rofe gave a sneak peak inside the building, which he expects will officially open in March.
During a tour of the facility Friday afternoon, Rofe led two members of the center’s Capital Campaign Honorary Committee around the approximately 5,700-square-foot space. When completed, the building will have a modern commercial kitchen, two classrooms, a technology center, a gallery and upstairs offices for staff. Rofe has been giving stakeholders, such as donors and board members, tours as the renovation gets closer and closer to completion.
Rofe said the renovated space will better serve the community, as the facility was originally built to be a lumberyard.
“I think where the architect really excelled is that it’s such a flexible space,” he said.
The main level will have a gallery that will serve multiple uses including cafe seating, a space for speakers or performances and a place where people can pick up items from the center’s Community Pantry.
On either side of the gallery, there will be a commercial kitchen and two classrooms.
The 800-square-foot commercial kitchen will serve the new Culinary Arts & Hospitality Workforce Development Program. It will also serve the center’s Community Cafe, which dishes out chef-made meals, free of charge, to anyone experiencing food insecurity.
“Anything you could order off of any menu up and down Talbot Street, we should be able to prepare and serve our clients,” Rofe said. “And so that’s the approach we take.”
The two classrooms on the other side of the gallery will be used primarily for children’s programming, but also for adult programs. Large, windowed garage doors will connect the classrooms to the gallery. Rofe said a collapsible wall between the classrooms will also allow for the two rooms to become one large classroom.
A technology center, also on the main level, will be a space with desks and computers that different organizations and nonprofits can use.
A second level to the facility will house offices for SMCC staff.
“I’m trying to squeeze out every square inch,” Rofe said about the renovation plans.
Along with work to the inside of the building, solar panels have been installed on the roof, and landscape artist Jan Kirsh has volunteered to do the landscape design for outside the facility.
When it came to designing the updated space with McInturff Architects, Rofe said children’s programming was his first priority.
“Thirty years ago we were founded to offer after school programs,” he explained.
While SMCC has had to pause its children’s programming because its temporary facility is not appropriate for its children’s programs, Rofe said the pause has allowed staff to think more about how to expand and improve its programming for kids.
“It’s giving us time to think about what’s worked and what we can add,” he said.
With the renovated space, the center will be rolling out a new workforce development program — starting in the kitchen. Fourteen-week culinary classes will be offered community members in need who might face barriers to employment.
“You’ll learn just about everything you need to know to literally walk from our kitchen into another kitchen here in St. Michaels,” Rofe said. “And you will be star employee.”
Eventually, Rofe said the center plans to offer more workforce development opportunities to help individuals build different skills.
Through donations, the center has nearly received the funds to pay for the renovation project. Its capital campaign goal is $4.5 million.
“We are just about $400,000 shy of our goal,” Rofe said. “So we’re really close to the finish line.”
Rofe said that, having submitted two grant applications, the center could reach this goal soon. Each grant is for about $200,000. Rofe should know by next month whether both grants have been awarded to the center.
While the renovation is expected to be finished in March, Rofe said that most of it should be completed by December. He said supply chain issues have lengthened the renovation time.
Once SMCC can begin programming in the renovated space, it estimates it will be able to serve twice as many people as it served before.
“Our focus will always be serving our neighbors in need and finding new and creative ways to make sure that they have what they need,” Rofe said.
