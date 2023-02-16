St. Michaels Community Gardeners clockwise from back left: Elizabeth Beggins, Ellen Walsh, David Lloyd, Dan Callahan, Courtney Stockland, Evan Carraway, Janet MacDonald and Susan Weist. Participating gardeners in the St. Michaels Community Garden collaborate on garden maintenance days throughout the season, to keep the space well-maintained. A limited number of beds are available for 2023, with more information at www.stmichaelscc.org.
From left: Gardeners Catharine Fritscher and Jim Walsh with Chris Barnhardt of Barnhardt Lawn Service at the St. Michaels Community Garden, which now has 10 available beds to grow your own vegetables, herbs, flowers and fruits.
ST. MICHAELS — In 2023, the St. Michaels Community Garden is celebrating its 11th year of providing community members with space to grow vegetables, herbs, flowers, fruits and more for personal consumption or for donation, as chosen by the gardeners themselves.
The garden includes 40, 4-foot by 14-foot beds rented on a yearly basis. Participants are limited to reserving one bed, with 10 beds available for new gardeners in 2023. Community garden beds are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and can be reserved by emailing admin@stmichaelscc.org.
Through regularly scheduled work parties, the garden community shares responsibility for maintaining paths, communal spaces and equipment, while individual members are responsible for planting, harvesting and upkeep of their raised beds. Water, hoses, and some gardening tools are provided, and some funds are available to help with the purchase of seeds or garden equipment for those who need support to do so.
The St. Michaels Community Garden, located between Fremont and Conner Streets, began in 2012 on land leased through the Town of St. Michaels and with support of an Eagle Scout project. The St. Michaels Community Center serves as fiscal agent for the community garden, with the $5 per year, per bed rental fee and other donations helping to maintain the property year-round.
The St. Michaels Community Center promotes and provides quality activities and services contributing to the physical, emotional, and social wellbeing of the community. SMCC is dedicated to filling the unmet needs of the Bay Hundred and St. Michaels communities by providing supervised program opportunities for the enrichment of children and teens; activities and services for adults and senior citizens; and affordable recreational, social and educational activities to community residents of all ages, regardless of ethnicity, gender or economic status.
Donations to SMCC and proceeds from the Treasure Cove Thrift Shop in St. Michaels help the nonprofit provide year-round programs, services and community events for people from throughout the Bay Hundred area. More information is at www.stmichaelscc.org.
