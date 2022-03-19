Five district finalists prepared their outstanding recipes for the Sodexo Future Chef Culinary Competition and were awarded prizes. Pictured from left to right: Vickie Mueller, General Manager, Food Services, TCPS Sodexo; Stefany Mendiola Ponce, CDES 3rd grade; Juliette Morris, WMES 4th grade, Ava Stockhausen, SMES 4th grade; Courtney Fike, Easton High Culinary student; Micah George, EES 5th grade; Kennedy Smith, TES 3rd grade; Michael George, Operations Manager, TCPS Sodexo.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Ava Stockhausen, SMES 4th grade student, was the overall winner with her recipe “Sunshine Smoothie Bowls.”
ST MICHAELS — TCPS elementary students recently demonstrated their culinary skills in Sodexo’s 2022 Future Chef Culinary Competition. The event is an exciting and engaging way to encourage students to learn more about healthy food choices by participating in a recipe contest, and is sponsored by Sodexo, provider of TCPS food services.
School districts across the country are holding Future Chef events this spring. The winning student from each participating district will be considered for regional finalist awards. The selected regional finalists will have a chance to become a national finalist, competing for the public’s vote on a special Future Chefs YouTube channel.
The TCPS Future Chef Culinary competition was held at Easton Elementary School, and the culinary theme this year was “A Healthy Recipe From Your Favorite Book or Movie.” Recipes were evaluated based on the following criteria: originality, healthy attributes, ease of preparation, kid appeal, plate presentation, use of featured ingredients, and last but not least, taste! The panel of judges included Kelly Griffith, Superintendent; Michael Garman, Board of Education Vice President; Emily Jackson, Otis Sampson and Mary Wheeler, Board of Education Members; and Sarah Jones, TCPS Chief Financial Officer. The following TCPS district finalists prepared their outstanding recipes:
1st Place — Ava Stockhausen, SMES 4th grade — Sunshine Smoothie Bowls
2nd Place — Micah George, EES 5th grade — Back to the Future Mini Pizzas
“I am always amazed by the recipes that our ‘Future Chefs’ create for this competition,” Griffith said. “I enjoyed each and every dish that they prepared, and was very proud of their poise in their presentations. I congratulate them all, and hope they continue developing their culinary talents! Many thanks to our Sodexo team, especially Mrs. Vickie Mueller and Mr. Michael George, for providing this opportunity for the kids.”
