Volunteers play a crucial role in making each Saturday’s St. Michaels Farmers Market a success. Pictured left to right during the 2021 market are volunteers Anne Bertram, Annie Chaltain, Holly Spector, Market Manager Devin Herlihy and volunteer Norm Spector.
ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Farmers Market counts on a dedicated group of volunteers to keep the Saturday morning market humming. That community tradition will continue, starting Saturday, April 16, when the market reopens for the 2022 season.
For those who love local markets and community, there are a variety of ways to get involved, from taking shifts to setting up tents, tables and signs, to serving on committees, with volunteers able to create their own schedules from available shifts.
With the market now in its 25th season, volunteers and farmers have been working side by side on Saturday mornings for over two decades, helping to foster the market’s positive vibe along the way. For more information, contact the manager today at stmichaelsmarket@gmail.com.
The St. Michaels Farmers Market takes place each Saturday from April to November in the public parking lot at 204 Talbot Street in St. Michaels. Between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m., it brings fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, meat, flowers, baked goods — even booze — to the Bay Hundred community and beyond, with more than 20 producers and 400 customers every weekend.
To keep up with the St. Michaels Farmers Market, follow on Facebook and Instagram via @loveyourfarmer, check out the new website at stmichaelsfarmersmarket.org, and sign up for the weekly newsletter for exclusive customer content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.