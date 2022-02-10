ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Fire Department is the first department in Talbot County to install an air filtration/scrubber system in their engine bay. The air scrubbers filter the air in the entire bay regardless of where particulates are emitted from, and also help to clean the air from off-gassing personal protection equipment or other equipment that can harm individuals. The department applied for the DHS/FEMA 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant specifically for the air scrubber, and was awarded the grant on Aug. 8, 2021. The work was completed in early January 2022.
With two front-line engines, a 105-foot ladder truck, 2500 gallon engine/tanker, brush truck, two ambulances and two F350 pickup trucks in their engine bay, the department opted to utilize an air filtration system that captures and removes particulates rather than a “source capture device” that only cleans the exhaust emitted directly into it. SMFD Chief Engineer Patrick Mosner managed the air scrubber project with grant writing management from current secretary Frank Hopkinson.
In addition to the air scrubbers, the department funded and installed a PPE extractor, which is a washing machine specifically designed to clean firefighter’s turnout gear.
The grant will cover a portion of the air scrubber installation, and the department will use fundraising income to cover the installation and purchase balance. Donations can be made to the SMFD through their website at www.stmichaelsfd.org, by sending a check to the station or by visiting them at a fundraising BBQ or boot drive.
