ST. MICHAELS — St. Michaels commissioners have terminated the employment of Jean Weisman, the town manager for the past 10 years and a town employee of 37 years.
It’s unclear why Weisman was fired, but the Commissioners of St. Michaels voted 4-1 in a closed session on June 24 to end her employment.
In a statement provided to The Star Democrat, the commissioners said simply that “the time had come to part ways” with the longtime clerk and town manager, who celebrated her 35 years with the affluent, waterfront town in 2019.
“We are bound by law to keep the content of that discussion confidential,” the statement from the commissioners read. “Unfortunately, the nature of her position and the sensitive, confidential information in her possession and control did not afford us the opportunity to provide prior notice.”
Commission President Michael Bibb and fellow Commissioners Tad DuPont and Jaime Windon declined to comment on the matter. Commissioners Joyce Harrod and David Breimhurst did not answer to an email request for comment before publication.
In their statement, the commissioners thanked Weisman “for her longtime service to (the) town and wish her all the best in the future” and said they would hire an interim manager until a permanent replacement was found.
Weisman declined to speak for an interview on the matter. In a statement sent by her lawyer, Weisman said she is “considering her next steps and exploring her options.”
“Mrs. Weisman would like to thank the citizens of the town for the opportunity to have served them for the past 37 years and is grateful for all of the kind words and encouragement she has received since last week,” the statement reads.
Weisman, who first started working for the town in 1984, has longstanding connections to many locals. St. Michaels residents and business owners have placed calls to the town inquiring about her dismissal.
Paulette Florio, a former planning commission member and friend of Weisman for 21 years, believes the sole no vote was Windon. According to Florio, the commissioners told Weisman during the June 24 closed meeting that they were “moving in another direction” and Weisman’s “services were no longer required.”
“Something is not right,” said Florio. “They are not saying why they let her go. This is absurd. What is the new direction the town is going in? What are they trying to accomplish?”
Florio said Weisman “knows everything” about St. Michaels, and that it “seems unjust and cruel” to let her go with little warning.
The business community is also apprehensive over the changeup in town management. Kim Hannon, the president of St. Michaels Business Association, said many small business owners are concerned with the town’s “new direction.”
“I think that there might be some other new agenda that they’re trying to do,” she said. “Everybody is basically scared about what’s going to happen next.”
Weisman has overseen tremendous changes during her employment with the town of St. Michaels, including the waterfront’s town evolution into a popular tourist destination.
Most recently, Weisman helped guide the town through COVID-19, even while she was struggling with a cancer diagnosis, according to Florio.
During the 35th celebration, Weisman was honored with a proclamation and an engraved platter. She was cited by the town for her devotion, hard work and attention to detail.
The town of St. Michaels has grappled with some contentious issues in the past few months including whether to keep a mask mandate in place after Gov. Larry Hogan lifted the restriction, and cutting the tourism advertising budget.
Citing private conversations, Florio said there has been no friction between Weisman and the commissioners, mentioning the former town manager has often stayed impartial during discussions.
“There is nothing — not a single negative thing she has done,” Florio added.
Hannon, the president of the local business association, fears an anti-business approach, citing for context the town’s previous actions, such as the advertising budget cut for tourism. She said “a lot of the commissioners have been very anti-business” and speculated that’s what they mean by a new direction.
“As far as the businesses perspective, we’re all just like, ‘Okay, no, no, what’s going to drop next? What are they going to do next?” Hannon asked, adding that Weisman “was the one keeping them all straight.”
Weisman earned a degree in business, finance and marketing from Towson University. She first worked for the Maryland National Bank before her service with the town of St. Michaels.
Weisman worked in various capacities before her appointment as town manager
