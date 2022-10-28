ST. MICHAELS — Tempers flared at the St. Michaels commissioners' meeting Wednesday over the potential increasing town fees on special events as well as the changing of locks of a cabin used by Boy Scout groups.
The commissioners discussed raising event fees for large scale events that result in thousands of attendees. The Sea Glass festival in St. Michaels is an example of a large scale event as it results in four to five thousand extra visitors to the town on a weekend when the festival is held. Commissioners say those events require more law enforcement officers to police the town and more public works employees to empty more trashcans and the extra fees will help cover the town’s costs.
Vehemently opposed to extra fees for events was Kristen Greenaway, CEO and president of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum who was present during the meeting and delivered heated responses to the fee for events being added.
The CBMM hosts numerous festivals. The town decided to take up the issue at another meeting to have more time to decide on the fee proposal after hearing about how extra fees would hurt the CBMM.
“It’s still a work in progress but we’re working on a sliding scale fee based on the number of anticipated attendees. There’s a lot still left to be worked out in that regard,” said David Breimhurst, president of the St. Michaels Commission.
At the meeting, town officials also announced a new grant for walking trails. Breimhurst said a trail is in the works that would be twice as long as the current trail.
“In the town, we’re pleased to learn that the State Department of Transportation has granted a $28,000 request from the town to study the extension of the walking and hiking trail that goes through town and currently, what this would do is enable us to start engineering studies that are necessary for the expansion. The proposal is to extend it from Railroad Avenue out to Perry Cabin Park, which basically doubles the length of the trail,” said Breimhurst.
The commission has worked with the St. Michaels Rotary Club on the project along with Rauch Inc, a locally based engineering firm.
“We’ve had multiple partners working with the town to get the grant money and we are pleased that the state will be forwarding the $28,000 to the town of St. Michaels for the preliminary engineering studies necessary before we start this project,” said Breimhurst.
The expanded trail will be bike-friendly and safer for kids, than being on the roads.
“This will enable people to go from one end of town to the other without being exposed to traffic. It will allow children who use the ballparks at Perry Cabin Park to be able to ride their bikes clear across town to go out and use that facility,” said Breimhurst.
The money will be used to come up with a plan for construction.
“You’ve got to have a plan before you start constructing. The engineers will come in and they’ll take a look at topography and the natural wetlands if there are any, and all the issues that need to be addressed before you can put a shovel in the ground. So that is step one,” said Breimhurst.
Next, the council answered questions from local Boy Scouts leaders who were upset that the locks were changed and they were locked out of their boy scout cabin in St. Michaels.
“What had happened is we became aware that there were people who had access to the cabin who weren’t necessarily with the Boy Scouts and so we wanted to make sure that the building was secured so we changed the locks on the Boy Scout Cabin, which also brought to the forefront an issue with a lease. The boy scouts were supposed to be leasing the cabin from the town for $1 a year and never got around to finalizing that lease. There’s a requirement that they have an insurance policy that protects the town from damages if a child gets injured on that property, God forbid, but you know that’s a possibility,” said Breimhurst.
The town wanted to be protected from that eventuality and that’s why the locks were changed.
The St. Michaels commission meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Jane Lowe Meeting Room of the Talbot County Free Library.
