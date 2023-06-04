ST. MICHAELS — Spirits were high at St. Michaels High School as the close-knit Class of 2023 celebrated graduation Thursday, June 1.
The 66 graduates, many of whom had attended elementary, middle and high school together, were commended for their many academic and extracurricular achievements, which were hard-earned after an unusual high school experience marked by the pandemic.
As a whole, the class received over $4.5 million in scholarships. Fifty-one of the 66 graduates were admitted to two- or four-year colleges.
Abbie Kemp, the school’s student member of the Talbot County Board of Education, opened the ceremony with gratitude for teachers, family and friends who helped her and her classmates succeed in high school.
“High school has been an unforgettable experience and journey that has prepared us all for our future endeavors, whatever they may hold. Individually, our experiences are unique, but we all share a common bond of growing together through elementary and middle school,” she said. “Living in a small town and going to a small school has provided us great relationships that will last a lifetime and countless memories to reminisce on.”
Principal Theresa Vener reflected on the graduates’ resilience, determination and “unyielding spirit” that carried them through the triumphs and tribulations of the last four years.
Sharing words of wisdom, Vener encouraged the class to continue to seek knowledge, embrace change and curiosity and take setbacks as opportunities.
“Class of 2023, as you leave these halls, carry with you the memories, the lessons and the values that have shaped you into the unique individuals you are today,” she said. “Believe in yourselves, pursue your passions and let your light shine brightly in this world.”
With gratitude, co-salutatorian Mackenzie Fox fondly remembered the faculty, staff and friends who made her 13 years at the schools in St. Michaels unforgettable.
“If it is true that you are the sum of who you surround yourself with, then we could not have had better teachers, coaches, friends and family that have surrounded and supported us thus far,” she said, adding special recognition to the school for making the most out of the difficult situation caused by pandemic.
Valedictorian J.T. Lizewski spoke on the significant impact schooling at St. Michaels had on his life, emphasizing the importance of the “little things.” Looking back at his experiences throughout school, Lizewski found that the small memories contained three big ideas: “big friendships, big opportunities and big support.”
“Although these memories may seem just like little things, I promise you that the impact they have on you is unexplainably important,” he said. “And despite the many paths we are about to take, we will forever be tied together by that little thing that is St. Michaels High School.”
Talbot County Public Schools Superintendent Sharon Pepukayi, a 1988 graduate of St. Michaels High School, shared similar remarks on the special memories made in the small community.
“Once a Saint, always a Saint,” she said, with the latter half of the phrase being echoed by the graduates.
After walking across the stage to receive their diplomas, the newly minted graduates, led by senior ensemble Nicholas Grassini and Anna Mauwong, joined together to sing the school’s Alma Mater.
Co-salutatorian Maxine Poe-Jensen, who also served as the class president, closed out the ceremony with additional remarks and the turning of the tassels.
“We have lived through what writers pen books and songs about. We have experienced and endured the feelings that people try to hang on to for years for a sliver of magic, for a break from reality, and in just a few moments we’ll step into that real world,” she said. “I’m not sure what it looks like, or how exactly we’ll fit into it, but I know we will.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.