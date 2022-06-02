ST. MICHAELS — Over 400 parents, teachers, students and graduating seniors attended the 150th graduation ceremony at St. Michaels Middle and High School Tuesday outdoors in Saints’ Field. There were 57 graduates honored at the ceremony, with 47 of those graduates admitted to a two-year or four-year college. Twenty-six earned scholarships totaling $4,416,022, with local scholarships contributing $254,051.
The 150th class of graduates had additional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and weathering the storm of hardships produced by the many school closures.
“It was very challenging at the beginning. We had all the students back in person, which was amazing. We’ve had students wearing masks. We’ve had COVID cases, throughout. Students did miss a lot of time, but we are just happy to be back in person in the classroom,” said Principal Theresa Vener.
In athletics, SMMHS is home of the Saints, and at least eight graduating seniors will go on to play collegiate sports.
“I hope everybody gets to pursue their dreams and live a life of happiness, and once a Saint, always a Saint,” Vener said.
Salutatorian Stevie Shaak gave a speech in which she thanked teachers and school staff for tireless encouragement.
“I would like to thank every single one of you that sits before me tonight, to the teachers who never gave up on us and who pushed us to find the best version of ourselves and dedicated countless hours of their time to our success,” Shaak said.
Talbot County Public Schools Superintendent Kelly Griffith addressed the graduates and their family and friends in the audience.
“It’s really important to be passionate about what you do every single day, then it is not like a job. What you get by achieving your goals is not as important as what you become by achieving your goals,” Griffith said.
Griffith went on to say that as she perused the school’s yearbook the night before, she was reminded of a quote by Clint Eastwood: “What you put into life is what you get out of it.”
Griffith recommended that the graduates try putting down the phone and computer to live life unplugged.
“Get plugged in and get unplugged. Make meaningful connections,” she said.
Valedictorian Victoria Batley said she has accomplished much through mindfulness and reminding herself to live in the moment, as opposed to the future or the past.
“Whenever I wish for a time to move faster to get rid of a problem, I remind myself to live in the moment and appreciate the time I have been given,” Batley said.
As a special surprise to graduates during commencement, 101-year-old Elizabeth Dobson was in attendance. Dobson graduated from St. Michaels Middle High School in 1937 and is believed to be the school’s oldest living graduate.
