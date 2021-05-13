ST. MICHAELS — After Gov. Larry Hogan announced another easing of COVID-19 restrictions on May 12, St. Michaels town officials decided to keep an outdoor mask mandate and discussed how to best allow continued flexibility for local businesses and restaurants to serve customers safely. They will discuss the town's state of emergency declaration and the town's mask mandate at the next meeting, May 26.
Hogan has lifted capacity restrictions on all indoor and outdoor businesses starting May 15, including restaurants and entertainment venues, and said he would completely lift indoor mask requirements once the state reaches a 70% vaccination rate for a one-shot dose.
The state, with a current vaccination rate of 65%, is hoping to ease all pandemic-related restrictions by Memorial Day. Hogan has lifted outdoor mask mandates.
Maryland has a COVID-19 positivity rate of about 2%. Talbot County currently has 41 active cases. Since the pandemic began, 29 Talbot residents have died from the virus. On Wednesday, the local health department reported the county's seven-day positivity rates at 5.5%.
Town officials called the positivity rate concerning. Commissioner David Breimhurst said “at least 50% of the people in St. Michaels” are not wearing masks.
The town's outdoor mask mandate is enforced by police, and violations come with a $50 fine.
“Now, on Saturday, there’s going to be zero cooperation, and the police won’t be able to do anything about it. They’ll have a mob scene on their hands if they do,” he said. “The pandemic is not over and there’s new strains that are popping up. Do we follow CDC guidelines or do we throw all caution to the wind like the governor and throw away masks and go back to everything is normal?”
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines now say it is safe for fully vaccinated people to be together without masks, but not unvaccinated people.
Commissioner Michael Bibb urged the town to lift the outdoor mask mandate.
“My recommendation is that Monday, we lift our mask requirement due to the fact it is not required any longer at all because there are no restrictions to the businesses,” he said. “We should just go ahead and take the signs down and remove the mask for outside.”
Police officers in St. Michaels have also raised concerns about enforcing the mask mandate.
St. Michaels business must follow COVID-19 guidelines set by the state and the Talbot County Health Department. The town commissioners have never placed additional restrictions on businesses, according to Commissioner Jaime Windon.
Ordinance 510 (Temporary Relax of Town Code due to COVID-19), passed last May, allows businesses to obtain permits granting them permission to expand seating onto sidewalks and parking areas. That ordinance also revokes such permits when the state of emergency is lifted, giving business owners 48 hours to comply.
In Ordinance 510, a social distancing requirement is in place as well as a mask mandate inside establishments. It is required on the local level even if an establishment is "not required" via the governor's executive order.
Windon has called the sidewalks in downtown St. Michaels a “public venue.” She argued St. Michaels should decide for itself what restrictions should stay or go, including for businesses.
“I think we set a really great precedent that St. Michaels sets its own rules,” she said. “I want us to be very purposeful and conscientious rather than making a blanket change. ... I’m not interested in making rash decisions that don’t actually support our businesses.”
Windon said completely lifting restrictions on Saturday would be hard on businesses.
“If a restaurant or a business decides they are not ready, do we as a commission want to penalize them for continuing to be as safe as possible while the pandemic is still a threat?” Windon asked. “Or do we want to force them to go right back?”
Commissioner Tad DuPont agreed that “we don’t want to force them to do that” within two days.
“I think there’s a period of time where once it’s an accepted thing, they all go back to compliance,” he said. “But not right now. Not in two days. There has to be a lead time.”
The town's current emergency order expires on June 10. The town will decide May 26 whether to extend the emergency order, as it has done since March 2020.
