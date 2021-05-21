ST. MICHAELS — The Commissioners of St. Michaels have rescinded the town’s mandatory mask mandate.
The move comes after Gov. Larry Hogan lifted the state’s COVID mask mandates outdoors and many indoor activities.
St. Michaels had in place its own mask rules including requiring them outside. Town commissioners voted unanimously on May 17 to lift the local ordinance mandating masks.
COVID numbers have been improving statewide and in Talbot County. There are 33 active cases in Talbot as of Thursday, according to the local health department.
Individual businesses are still free to set their own masking rules in the town and statewide, and the St. Michaels town office will still require masks be worn inside.
St. Michaels and its restaurants and waterfront amenities are popular destinations for tourists, day-trippers and locals.
