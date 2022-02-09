St. Michaels Middle High School students Caroline Trice and Nick Grassini (pictured here with Choral Director Amy Effler, right) submitted video auditions to the Maryland Music Educator’s Association Fall Solo and Ensemble Festival. They both received “superior” scores for their performances.
ST. MICHAELS — St. Michaels Middle High School students Caroline Trice and Nick Grassini recently participated in the Maryland Music Educators Association Fall Solo and Ensemble Festival by submitting video recordings. Both students received “superior” scores (the highest score possible) for their submissions.
“They stayed after school and recorded the videos, which they practiced for countless hours,” said Amy Effler, SMMHS choral director. “Nick sang ‘If I Could Tell Her’ from the musical ‘Dear Evan Hanson,’ and Caroline sang ‘Breathe’ from the musical ‘In the Heights.’”
The MMEA provides opportunities for students to participate in festivals that feature solo and ensemble vocal and instrumental performances. The festivals allow students to showcase their talents both alone and in groups, and encourage them to collaborate with other musicians and teachers. Historically an “in-person” event, auditions were held virtually this year due to COVID-19.
