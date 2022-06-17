St. Michaels Museum plans Independence Day Celebration

ST. MICHAELS — On July 4, St. Michaels Museum will again sponsor its traditional Independence Day Celebration at the Museum on the corner of East Chestnut Street and St. Mary’s Square.
Events will start at 10 a.m. with the Children’s Parade. Children and parents should arrive at 9:30 a.m. The Museum encourages festively dressed participants with decorated bicycles, tricycles, wagons and pets. Uncle Sam will lead the parade followed by the St. Michaels Fire Department’s antique fire engine, Maggie. The emphasis is on having a good time and showing off for parents, grandparents, neighbors and friends.
The parade starts at the corner of St. Mary’s Square and Chestnut Street. The route goes on Talbot Street and turns right onto Talbot Street, turns right onto Willow Street (just past Christ Church), turns right onto Church Street, then left onto to Mulberry Street and then takes a right onto to St Mary’s Square. The parade ends at St. Michaels Museum. There will be no floats or vehicles other than the fire department’s antique fire truck, and Boy Scouts will lead the parade. This is always a special event for children only.
At 11 a.m. the traditional program will begin with Boy Scout Troop 741 raising the flag and leading a Pledge of Allegiance in front of the Museum. A formal program will follow on the Teetotum Porch with a benediction followed by patriotic and folk songs by the Royal Oak Musicians. The featured speaker is Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum Curator Pete Lesher, whose topic is “A New Birth of Freedom.” Following the program, the magician John Dodge will perform for everyone.
St. Michaels Museum will be open with free admission.
Refreshments will be available from the St. Michaels Fire Department and the Boy Scouts.
St. Michaels Museum at St. Mary’s Square is located at 201 East Chestnut Street, St. Michaels. Visit the website at www.stmichaelsmuseum.org to learn more about “Where History Comes Alive.”
